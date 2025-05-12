EQS-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG
Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Curie.Bio Portfolio Company Enter into Research and Option Agreement
Martinsried (Munich), Germany, May 12, 2025 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG, a company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics, today announced the signing of a research and option agreement for a scientific and strategic collaboration with one of Curie.Bio's portfolio companies.
Under the agreement, Secarna will leverage its commercially validated OligoCreator® platform to design and develop oligonucleotide candidates against an undisclosed target, forging an alliance to accelerate the discovery of novel oligonucleotide therapies. In return, Secarna will receive a technology access fee, research funding, and warrants to purchase shares in the portfolio company upon achievement of predefined success milestones.
Secarna's AI-empowered OligoCreator® platform seamlessly integrates diverse delivery technologies as well as proprietary safety and efficacy testing systems to identify and characterize oligonucleotide therapeutics with exceptional speed, safety, and efficacy - strengthening its position as a pivotal tool in transforming previously untreatable conditions into treatable ones and profoundly shaping the future of medicine.
"Our AI-empowered OligoCreator® platform is designed to deliver highly specific, safe, and effective oligonucleotide therapeutics rapidly and reliably," said Konstantin Petropoulos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Secarna Pharmaceuticals. "We are excited to collaborate with Curie.Bio, and their portfolio company who share our vision for transforming scientific innovation into life-changing therapies. Start-up companies often have exceptional target or disease expertise but lack the platform technology or infrastructure to quickly discover and develop best-in-class drug products. Together - by combining the best of both worlds with tailored approaches and leveraging Curie.Bio's expertise in drug discovery and development - we aim to unlock new possibilities for patients suffering from diseases that are difficult to treat with conventional approaches."
