Non-Invasive Histotripsy for Liver Tumors Now Reimbursed for 4.5 Million Residents Across Michigan

HistoSonics, the developer of the Edison Histotripsy System, today announced that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and Blue Care Network have created a new medical policy for histotripsy of the liver. The policy covers non-thermal histotripsy using the Edison® Histotripsy System for the treatment of primary and metastatic liver tumors.

As of February 1, 2025, histotripsy is a reimbursable procedure for the non-invasive mechanical destruction of liver tumors under CPT code 0686T, giving eligible patients in Michigan early access to this groundbreaking, non-invasive, incisionless treatment ahead of the broader policy effective date of July 1, 2025.

"Liver tumors are often a leading cause of death for patients with serious cancers, and it's critical that they have access to safe, effective and non-invasive treatment options," said Mike Blue, President and Chief Executive Officer, HistoSonics. "We applaud BCBSM for being the first to recognize the clinical value of histotripsy and for leading the way in ensuring their members have insurance coverage for this novel therapy. This milestone marks an important precedent, and we expect additional states and payers to follow in expanding access to histotripsy for patients with liver tumors across the U.S."

The Edison System received De Novo authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023 and subsequently received two 510(k) clearances in 2024. The system uniquely employs high amplitude focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy targeted tumor tissue through acoustic cavitation, eliminating the need for heat, radiation, or incisions. The platform enables real-time image guidance, allowing the treating physician to continuously monitor treatment progress.

To date, the Edison Histotripsy System has been adopted at over 50 leading medical centers across the United States and has been used by surgeons, radiologists, and oncologists to treat more than 1,500 patients.

BCBSM's coverage decision was based on compelling clinical evidence demonstrating that histotripsy is a safe, effective, and non-invasive treatment option for patients with primary or metastatic liver tumors who have not responded to, or are intolerant of, standard-of-care therapies. Histotripsy has shown to precisely target and destroy tumors while tending to spare critical structures such as blood vessels and bile ducts within and adjacent to the treated area. A key finding from the recently released 12-month HOPE4LIVER trials follow-up analysis is a 90% local tumor control rate observed across all treated tumors regardless of tumor type or origin, which compares favorably to current standard of care local regional therapies at one year. The performance of these outcomes provides sufficient evidence to determine the technology's impact on health outcomes.

In addition to commercial insurance recognition, the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) recognizes histotripsy as an accepted loco-regional treatment option for patients needing bridging therapy for liver transplant. The addition of histotripsy to UNOS guidelines was made active in July 2024.

The Edison® System is intended for the non-invasive mechanical destruction of liver tumors, including the partial or complete ablation of unresectable liver tumors using histotripsy. The FDA has not evaluated the Edison System for the treatment of any specific disease, including cancer, nor has it assessed outcomes such as local tumor control, five-year survival, or overall survival.

The device should only be used by physicians who have completed HistoSonics-provided training, and its use should be guided by the clinical judgment of a qualified and appropriately trained physician. For a complete list of warnings, precautions, and a summary of clinical trial results, including reported adverse events, please refer to the device's Instructions for Use.

About HistoSonics

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing a non-invasive platform and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquify unwanted tissue and tumors. The company is currently focused on commercializing their Edison System in the US and select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs like kidney, pancreas, prostate, and others. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Minneapolis, MN. For more information on the Edison Histotripsy System please visit: www.histosonics.com. For patient-related information please visit: www.myhistotripsy.com.

