Cerabyte, the pioneer of ceramic-based data storage solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC), a leading developer and manufacturer of storage solutions, including hard disk drives. The partnership will accelerate the development of Cerabyte's ground-breaking ceramic data storage technology, designed to meet the growing demand for permanent accessible long-term data storage in existing and new use cases.

Next-generation active archives will combine multiple storage technologies optimizing permanent data retention and accessibility for the digital age as the industry is heading towards the Yottabyte era. Ceramic data storage has the potential to enable new use cases with better total cost of ownership (TCO) than current cold-tier solutions.

"We are looking forward to working with Cerabyte to formulate a technology partnership for the commercialization of this technology," said Shantnu Sharma, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Western Digital. "Our investment in Cerabyte aligns with our priority of extending the reach of our products further into long-term data storage use cases."

While digital data has become central to personal, societal, and institutional records, it is inherently fragile, prone to loss, and reliant on rapidly changing storage technology. Long-term permanent data storage must be affordable, sustainable, resilient to bit rot, not require periodic maintenance or environmental control or additional energy to reliably retain the data stored.

"Our ceramic data storage offers a vital, complementary long-term data storage layer that ensures rapid data retrieval-often within seconds-unlocking new revenue streams," said Christian Pflaum, co-founder and CEO of Cerabyte. "We are excited to be working with Western Digital to define a technology partnership, fueling our ability to deliver accessible permanent storage solutions at scale."

About Cerabyte

Cerabyte is at the forefront of developing sustainable, accessible, permanent data storage technology. Our innovative ceramic-based technology utilizes advanced laser-matrix writing and high-speed microscope reading technologies, forming the cornerstone of a system capable of storing immense amounts of data virtually forever with no data migration required and retrieval within seconds. Our cost-effective, immutable data storage features virtually unlimited media life while being fully recyclable, helping to reduce environmental and carbon footprint. Leveraging semiconductor manufacturing tool technology, we scale density and speed and are uniquely positioned to pave the way to the yottabyte era, leading the emergence of the industry's newest storage tier. Learn more at www.cerabyte.com

