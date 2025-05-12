The "Germany Elevators and Escalators Market Size Growth Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German Elevators and Escalators Market was sized at 23,094 units in 2024, and is projected to reach 24,783 units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 1.18%.

Mitsubishi Electric, Otis Elevator, TK Elevator, Schindler Group, Kone Corporation, FUJITEC, and KOHLER are the top manufacturers in the Germany elevator and escalator market.

Other prominent players in the Germany elevator and escalator market are Lutz Aufzuge, Kleemann Lifts, Cibes Lifts, Stannah Lifts Holding Ltd, Hiro Lifts, others. These leading players continuously innovate to provide state-of-the-art technology, ensuring safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The German elevator market by new installations is projected to surpass reach 24.1 thousand units by 2030.

The residential elevator sector dominated the German elevator market in 2024 even though economic power remained limited due to growing interest rates. The recovery of this market will commence in 2025 because government spending on construction activities is expected to rise.

The machine room traction system maintained the highest market position because of its widespread adoption and efficient performance.

The commercial sector dominated the industry share in 2024 because multiple public transit infrastructure developments were scheduled.

In 2024 parallel escalators made up the largest market segment since they are frequently used in commercial and transit facilities.

German modernization market experts predict that future demand will reach USD 548 million by 2030 because of low-emission technology applications and energy efficiency enhancements.

Market Drivers Opportunities

The German government's focus on renewable energy and carbon neutrality by 2045 fosters innovations in sustainable energy solutions.

Technologies like TK Elevator's EOX and KONE's Ultrarope are significant for energy savings and efficiency.

Investments in public transport and real estate drive demand for elevators, with the federal government's modernization plans further boosting the market.

Germany's tourism milestones and hotel investments by major players augment this market's growth.

Industry Restraints

Rising construction costs and economic uncertainties slow down real estate and infrastructure development.

Regulatory challenges and high-interest rates hinder new investments and construction growth.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Recent Developments in The Germany Elevator and Escalator Market

The 2025 Schindler Germany elevator line brought modern designs with a fashionable panel combined with digital controls and intelligent cabin features. The Premia 500 tableau stands out as a major feature that uses multimedia display technology for in-cabin real-time information system orientation.

TK Elevators secured a contract with KVB, which is the public transport provider in Cologne to modernize escalators across Cologne's subway stations in September 2024. This project includes the installation of 23 Victoria-type escalators in many high-traffic stations; starting from the Neumarkt station in the center of the city which would help KVB to improve the passenger experience and operational efficiency.

KONE Germany used a strategic move in January 2025 by purchasing Aufzug Service W+S GmbH in South Germany as well as EKS Lift Services GmbH in Rhineland-Palatinate. The recent acquisitions will help KONE establish stronger market control within the German vertical transportation industry.

Key Vendors

Otis

KONE

TK Elevator

Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric

Fujitec

KOHLER

Other Prominent Vendors

Lutz Aufzuge

KLEEMANN

Cibes Lift Group

Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd.

HIRO LIFT

Orona Group

AKE Elevators and Escalators

Lifton

Brobeil Aufzuge GmbH Co. KG

Lift Reith GmbH Co. KG

Vestner Aufzuge GmbH

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 23094 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 24783 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.1% Regions Covered Germany

Key Topics Covered:

Elevator Market Segmentation by

Machine Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others

Climbing

Elevators

Industrial Elevators

Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Capacity

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Public Transit

Institutional

Infrastructural

Escalator Market Segmentation by

Product Type

Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway

Crisscross

End-User

Public Transit

Commercial

Others

Institutional Sector

Infrastructure

Industrial

