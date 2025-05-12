NUBURU Poised to Finalize Strategic Acquisition and Prepare the Adoption of Advanced Technology, Artificial Intelligence Robotics Initiatives as It Awaits Italian Government 'Golden Power' Approval

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a leader in high-power blue laser technology, announced today that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Form S-3 Registration statement for $100 million. This strategic move is designed to provide the company with the necessary capital to facilitate the ongoing acquisition plan and successfully relaunch its Blue Laser technology business unit.

As reaffirmed in the latest communications, NUBURU aims at completing the purchase of defense and security businesses, referred to herein as the "Defense Security Hub" for confidentiality reasons. This hub will focus on delivering cutting-edge products tailored for defense applications ("DefenseTech Business") while providing robust operational resilience solutions through a software-as-a-service model ("SaaS Business"). Once finalized, these acquisitions are projected to contribute over $50 million in revenue for NUBURU in 2025, subject to U.S. GAAP accounting and the effective date of the closing.

The DefenseTech Business acquisition involves a well established scale-up company which is subject to governmental review under Italy's "golden power," which allows the Italian government to screen and potentially block foreign investments in sectors deemed critical to national security. This regulatory assessment, which it's expected to be completed by end of June, aims to ensure that investments align with the national interest, particularly in areas such as defense and critical technologies.

NUBURU is also actively advancing its Transformation Plan, which emphasizes the adoption of exponential technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics by leveraging the strategic partnership with COEPTIS' NexGenAI Affiliates Network (NASDAQ: COEP), with particular reference to the SaaS Business and the Blue-Laser technology go-to-market.

"We are embarking on an exciting journey to enhance our Blue-Laser business while creating the basis for our future leadership position in specific sectors the defense and security industry", said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman of NUBURU. "The prospective acquisition of the defense tech and operational resilience companies opens significant opportunities for growth, expecting to generate significant value for our stakeholders. We intend to leverage the recent 100M USD' shelf registration to fund this venture, as well as directly using innovative solutions such as the inventory monetisation promoted by Supply@ME Capital Plc, as demonstrated by our investment commitment"

To complete the acquisition process and prepare the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, NUBURU has also engaged a global "Big4" firm for an independent evaluation of the two targeted businesses, alongside an international network of auditors to prepare their financial statements.

As NUBURU progresses, it remains devoted to innovation and state-of-the-art technologies and aims to lead in high-growth sectors.

About NUBURU

NUBURU, Inc. was founded in 2015 as a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue laser technology that is transforming the speed and quality of laser-based manufacturing. Under its new management team led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, NUBURU is executing a comprehensive growth and diversification strategy, expanding into complementary domains such as defense-tech, security, and operational resilience solutions. NUBURU is leveraging strategic partnerships and acquisitions to accelerate growth in high-value sectors. For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

