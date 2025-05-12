Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies and True Photonic Partner to Launch First AI-Optimized Smart City Platform on Pure Photonic Compute Infrastructure

Zero-Carbon AI: Next-Gen Smart City Security Powered by Photonic Computing

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global leader in cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and AI-driven situational awareness, and True Photonic, Inc., developer of the world's first commercial-scale photonic compute infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to co-develop and deploy TruContext Photon. This breakthrough AI-native situational intelligence platform is built exclusively for pure photonic environments, marking a significant leap forward in computing technology. Unlike traditional systems that rely on electrical signals, TruContext Photon is engineered to operate entirely on light, delivering unprecedented speed and energy efficiency.

The collaboration leverages True Photonic's patented Poovey Switch and its advanced optical logic stack, enabling optical logic operations at femtosecond speeds-up to 5,700 times faster than cloud-based high performance computing systems-while reducing energy consumption by over 90%. By eliminating the need for conventional cooling systems and limiting the use of rare earth materials, the platform delivers near-instantaneous processing with drastically lower energy costs. Simply put, this represents a major paradigm shift in computing: moving beyond the silicon limitations of traditional microprocessors.

TruContext Photon is engineered to empower:

Operational Efficiency & Real-Time Public Safety: Enabling rapid, situational intelligence to support emergency responses and urban resilience.

Predictive Analytics & Infrastructure Resilience: Offering advanced insights for mobility, energy management, and risk analysis.

Sustainable Digital Command Centers: Powering zero-carbon urban security hubs with unprecedented speed.

Secure Multi-Agency Coordination: Facilitating reliable, mission-critical communication across public and private sectors.

In addition, the platform will incorporate a tokenized compute access model-a novel approach designed to align resource utilization with market demand, potentially disrupting traditional compute-service pricing structures.

"This isn't about simply faster infrastructure; it's about smarter, sovereign systems," said Derek W. Bailey, CEO of True Photonic. "With Visium, we're proving that intelligence can run on light-and that American leadership in photonic computing is moving from aspiration to reality."

Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies, added, "TruContext Photon positions us at the forefront of the post-silicon revolution. By integrating our cutting-edge contextual analytics with True Photonic's transformative optical compute infrastructure, we are enhancing AI performance while laying the groundwork for sustainable, future-proof urban security and infrastructure solutions. Our collaboration redefines what's possible in digital command and control systems for smart cities, defense applications, and beyond."

Strategic Roadmap and Market Impact

Looking ahead, the companies have outlined a strategic roadmap with pilot deployments scheduled for late 2026, targeting early implementations in smart cities, secure national systems, and digital infrastructure hubs. Future phases will explore scalability across critical infrastructure, defense, and global urban management sectors. Further details will be shared on the companies' digital platforms.

True Photonic, Inc.is building the infrastructure layer for post-silicon, AI-native computing. Its patented Poovey Switch, all-optical logic system, and compute credit model enable clean, sovereign, light-based processing for critical applications across AI, cloud, digital finance, and defense.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions and technology solutions provider that uses generative artificial intelligence and graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity, providing context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Our world class TruContext technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security, and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextT plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

