As summer travel heats up, Expat Explore, one of the world's leading group tour operators, is noticing a distinct shift in traveler preferences. Personalization, immersive experiences, and lesser-known destinations are driving booking trends in 2025.

Founded in 2005 by travel enthusiasts Carl Cronje and Jakes Maritz, Expat Explore is set to celebrate 20 years of adventure this year. The company has evolved from a modest European tour operator into a global leader in curated group travel across five continents. With strong bookings already secured for 2026, the brand observes that travelers are planning further ahead and seeking experiences that extend well beyond traditional sightseeing.

"Travelers aren't just ticking boxes anymore they're after those meaningful moments that stick with you," said Jakes Maritz, co-founder of Expat Explore. "It could be catching some live Irish music in a local pub or trying Wagyu beef in Japan people want that real connection and atmosphere. These days, it's less about getting the perfect Instagram shot and more about having a great story to tell afterward."

The top-selling tours for summer 2025 reflect this trend. Expat Explore reports a surge in interest in off-the-beaten-path destinations like South Africa, the Balkans, Spain and Portugal, and Scandinavia. The 16-day Balkan Explorer, the 9-day Highlights of Spain Portugal, and the 10-day Scandinavian Escape are among the company's most booked tours this season.

Customization is Key

Travelers are choosing to customize their trips with optional experiences that add depth and personality to their journey. Experiences like an "Evening in Montmartre," "Taste of Tuscany," and excursions to unique sites such as the Alhambra and the Acropolis are continuing to grow in popularity.

"People still want that safety net and structure you get with a group tour," said Carl Cronje, co-founder of Expat Explore. "But they also need some breathing room time to wander off independently, chat with locals, and follow whatever catches their eye. We're building our trips to hit that sweet spot."

High Interest During Low Season

Surprisingly, demand is also growing beyond peak summer. The company's newly launched Low Season tours, which depart between November and March, have experienced strong early bookings. These itineraries provide travelers with the opportunity to experience Europe with fewer crowds and more comfortable weather, all at better value.

"Group travel preferences are constantly changing, and Expat Explore is structured and positioned to change with it," said Carl Cronje. "What stays the same is our passion for helping our customers discover the world, one life-changing memory at a time."

As Expat Explore celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025, the company remains dedicated to making travel more accessible, enriching, and unforgettable.

About Expat Explore

