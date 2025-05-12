Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
WKN: A0KES9 | ISIN: US3765461070 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G3
Tradegate
12.05.25 | 14:53
12,500 Euro
+2,46 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information



MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Investment Corporation's Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Where:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=sjNsqxMQ

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- please call (866) 373-3416

Contact:

Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 21, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13752155.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation




https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-corporation-earnings-call-and-webcast-information-1012838

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
