Aqua Positive Announces SCS Global Services As Preferred Verifier for Water Positive Projects

Water positive project developer strengthens credibility of corporate water stewardship claims

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Aqua Positive, a pioneer in advancing water sustainability practices, is excited to announce SCS Global Services (SCS) as its preferred third-party verifier for water positive projects. Verification will ensure organizations and communities that are working to achieve water positive status can trust in the accuracy and credibility of their claims.

As global concerns about water scarcity continue to rise, businesses are seeking ways to manage their water usage more efficiently and contribute to water conservation efforts. Achieving Water Positive verification - whereby an organization replenishes more water than it consumes - is becoming a key indicator of sustainability leadership. Aqua Positive is at the forefront of this movement, providing expert guidance, project development, and frameworks for organizations to measure and reduce their water footprints.

"We are thrilled to work with SCS Global Services, whose expertise in environmental and sustainability certifications aligns perfectly with our mission to help organizations achieve meaningful water stewardship," said, Esther Gonzalez at Aqua Positive. "Their trusted verification process will add an additional layer of confidence for businesses and organizations working to make a real difference in addressing water scarcity."

Driven by rising global water stress, businesses across high-impact sectors including agriculture, food and beverage, technology, manufacturing, and hospitality are seeking to be water positive. Water replenishment, conservation, and quality improvement projects help companies reduce operational risk, meet stakeholder expectations, and demonstrate leadership in sustainable water management.

SCS' Water Positive Verification Program evaluates water stewardship projects using the Volumetric Water Benefit Accounting (VWBA) 2.0 methodology developed by the World Resources Institute. This globally recognized framework enables companies to quantify and verify the benefits of projects such as water efficiency, reuse, replenishment, and ecosystem restoration. These efforts help mitigate water-related risks while enhancing corporate ESG performance.

"Companies are making bold water sustainability commitments, and independent verification is a critical tool for turning those commitments into trusted, measurable results" said Lauren Enright, Program Manager of Water Services at SCS. "By working with Aqua Positive to verify their projects, we're helping organizations credibly communicate their impact and make real contributions to community resilience and watershed health."

Eligible projects include:

Water Savings

Water Recycling, Reuse, and Augmentation

Water Purification

Restoration of Aquatic Ecosystems?

Investment in Water Infrastructure

Climate Change Adaptation

Education and Awareness

Groundwater Management

Water Compensation

Protection of Water Sources, Restoration of Aquatic Ecosystems, and Sustainable Urban Planning

Successfully verified projects receive an official Water Positive Verification Report and verification label from SCS Global Services, which clients can use to support ESG and CSR reporting, CDP disclosures, and demonstrate contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aqua Positive also offers pre-project simulations powered by algorithms that have been third-party verified by SCS, ensuring that projected outcomes are both high-impact and aligned with science-based methodologies from the outset. These algorithms not only structure projects for alignment with the SDGs, but also identify which goals are impacted and quantify the percentage contribution to each. This enables transparent reporting and credible claims, helping organizations avoid overstatements and ensure accountability in their sustainability communications.

To learn more about Water Positive Verification services, visit www.scsglobalservices.com/services/water-positive-verification-for-water-stewardship-actions.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit?www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

About Aqua Positive

Aqua Positive is a water benefit project development and advisory firm dedicated to identifying, developing, and implementing high level projects that drive water positive strategies. Aqua Positive empowers water benefit providers and organizations to enhance, restore, and regenerate water resources. Operating on every continent, Aqua Positive creates science-driven positive impact in water stressed regions and places water at the core of sustainability strategies. Our work spans nature-based solutions merged with cutting-edge water purification technologies, the latest policy development, and innovative business strategies. For more information, visit www.AquaPositive.com.

