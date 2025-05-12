As Türkiye's tourism industry enters a record-setting year, The Land of Legends opens its 2025 summer season with new family-oriented offerings in Antalya. Prioritizing experiences over traditional holiday packages, the resort blends themed entertainment, accommodation, and retail into one integrated destination.

Antalya, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - As Turkiye's tourism sector surges toward new highs, The Land of Legends is preparing to welcome 2025's summer visitors to its entertainment, hotel, and lifestyle complex in Antalya. Known for combining creative design with family-focused hospitality, the resort enters the season with an expanded range of experiences and a focus on international travellers.

The Land of Legends Opens 2025 Season for A Legendary Family Summer in Antalya

The launch comes amid a promising backdrop for the tourism industry. In 2024, Türkiye hosted 52.63 million visitors, surpassing its previous record of 49.2 million in 2023. January 2025 alone saw 2.17 million foreign entries, the highest ever for that month. Looking ahead, the government forecasts 64 million visitors in 2025 and projects tourism revenue of US$ 63.6 billion, following a year in which revenue rose by 8.3% to US$ 61.1 billion.

With strong momentum behind it, Antalya-one of Turkiye's most popular destinations-is expected to play a central role. At its heart, The Land of Legends offers a comprehensive tourism experience that appeals to both domestic and international families.

A multi-experience destination offering unforgettable moments

The Land of Legends Theme Park offers a full day of rides and entertainment for all ages. Thrill-seekers can head to Adventure Land with its Hyper Coaster, or Tropic Lagoon, where the Turtle Coaster winds over water. Aqua Land features dynamic attractions like Wave Shock, a large wave pool. Younger guests can explore Nickelodeon Land, home to themed zones such as Adventure Bay, Bikini Bottom, and Wild Galaxy, featuring favourites like SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, and Star Trek.

"We continue to build on our core idea of creating unforgettable moments for families by combining imagination, comfort, and accessibility," said Semih Elbaba, Managing Director of The Land of Legends.

Themed hospitality for families with an all-day offering

Reflecting its 'family-first' concept, the flagship Kingdom Hotel, Turkiye's first hotel designed entirely for children, features brightly themed rooms, child-friendly amenities, and access to Nickelodeon Land included for all guests.

A new addition, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Antalya, offers suites inspired by Nickelodeon's most recognisable franchises. Families can stay in themed rooms dedicated to Dora the Explorer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more, while enjoying spa facilities, themed pools, Club Nick kids' club, and a variety of dining venues.

The destination's Shopping Avenue combines retail, dining, and evening entertainment. With global fashion brands, open-air restaurants, and nightly shows, the area is designed to extend the guest experience into the evening and appeal to visitors of all ages.

This all-day offering aligns with Turkiye's efforts to lengthen tourist stays and increase per capita spending-both key drivers in the country's recent tourism growth.

Focusing on meaningful experiences over conventional tourism offerings

As The Land of Legends opens the 2025 season, it joins a wider national trend of expanding family tourism infrastructure and character-branded hospitality. According to resort representatives, future plans include new interactive zones and further integrations between entertainment, hospitality, and storytelling.

"Our goal is to redefine family holidays through a concept that combines storytelling, high-quality service, and inclusive fun," Semih Elbaba added.

With tourist numbers rising, The Land of Legends positions itself not just as an attraction, but as a flagship example of how Türkiye is evolving its tourism offer-balancing creative leisure with international hospitality standards.

For more information, visit: www.thelandoflegends.com.

