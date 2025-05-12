ADDvise Group AB (publ): Johan Irwe is appointed CFO, Staffan Torstensson (also CEO) assumes role as Head of the Healthcare segment, and Fredrik Mella departs

Since July 2024, Johan Irwe has served as interim CFO and has delivered strong results in the role. With his sharp analytical skills and dedicated leadership, Johan has created significant value for the organization. The CEO has therefore decided to appoint Johan as ADDvise permanent CFO.

Staffan Torstensson will, in addition to his role as CEO, take on the position of Head of Healthcare. With his strong financial background, Staffan brings a results-oriented leadership that will complement the strong operational expertise already present in the organization. He will work closely with a capable team, where the Vice President Healthcare, Carina Glimmer, plays a central role in driving continued growth in profitability and operational efficiency within the segment. As part of this change, Fredrik Mella will be leaving the company.

"We thank Fredrik for his great contributions and dedication during his time with the company and wish him all the best in his future endeavours", says Staffan Torstensson, CEO.

The changes to the management team take effect immediately.

For further information, please contact:

Staffan Torstensson, CEO

+46 70 433 20 19

staffan.torstensson@addvisegroup.se



About ADDvise Group

ADDvise is an international life science group. Operating a decentralised ownership model, we develop and acquire high quality companies within the business areas Lab and Healthcare. The Group comprises more than 20 companies and generates annual revenues of close to SEK 1.7 billion. ADDvise is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, CA@mangold.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. More information is available at www.addvisegroup.com.