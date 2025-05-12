Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 14:48 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heading Towards the Future: HIGER Celebrates 20 Years of Success in Algeria and Unveils the New V Series

Finanznachrichten News

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter for public transport, a shared story driven by innovation and Sino-Algerian friendship.


On April 28, 2025, HIGER celebrated a major milestone in the country's public transport sector as it commemorated its 20 years of commitment to the Algerian market while unveiling its all-new range of buses: The New V Series.

Since HIGER's arrival in Algeria in 2005, HIGER has established itself as the market leader in the bus sector through its high-level products, exceptional after-sales service, successful adaptation to local needs, and a strong focus on quality. Over 20 years, the brand has delivered 10,000 buses, ranging from urban models to long-distance vehicles, contributing significantly to the modernization of public transport in Algeria. Today, HIGER is the No.1 bus brand in Algeria.

During this celebration, HIGER marked a turning point in its history with the unveiling of the New V Series. Developed over three years of research and development, this series is the result of a collaborative effort within the company, which implemented an innovative and integrated process to ensure vehicles at the cutting edge of technology.

In three years, more than 1,000 employees participated in the R&D process, supported by an investment of over 100 million yuan. This effort led to the development of key components, specialized equipment, and new inspection tools, resulting in a comprehensive innovation and a significant improvement in quality, reliability, ease of maintenance, and customer experience.

The vehicles, measuring between 8 and 14 meters, are compatible with various propulsion modes and meet the needs of both urban public transport and tourism. Front-panel access design simplifies repairs. Modular, standardized parts reduce spare part types by 73% and improve interchangeability. With a 21.6% larger luggage compartment, 50mm wider seating space, and a 30mm wider central aisle, these buses offer superior comfort. Additionally, the universality of components has been greatly improved through optimized design.

With the introduction of the New V Series buses, it will inject new vitality into the sustainable development of Algeria's public transportation. This event marked a pivotal moment for the bus sector and also a new chapter in this remarkable story of cooperation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684692/HIGER_Celebrates_20_Years_of_Success_in_Algeria_and_Unveils_the_New_V_Series.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heading-towards-the-future-higer-celebrates-20-years-of-success-in-algeria-and-unveils-the-new-v-series-302452376.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.