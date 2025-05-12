Höegh Evi signs FSRU charter with EGAS, supporting Egypt's role as energy hub in the Middle East

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh Evi, a global leader in marine energy infrastructure, has signed a 10-year time charter agreement with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) for the deployment of Hoegh Gandria as a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Egypt. The FSRU Hoegh Gandria will be deployed in Q4 2026 to the Port of Sumed and will supply up to 1,000 mmscf/day of peak LNG regasification capacity, making it a critical part of Egypt's diversified and flexible energy infrastructure.

"Höegh Evi is proud of our longstanding role as a trusted energy infrastructure partner to Egypt and we are excited to begin the conversion of Hoegh Gandria to a floating import terminal, highlighting the unique flexibility of marine infrastructure. We look forward to building on the successful long relationship we have with EGAS and supporting the growth of Egypt's diversified energy system," said Erik Nyheim, President and CEO of Höegh Evi.

Hoegh Gandria to be converted from LNG carrier to FSRU

To accelerate the FSRU employment, Höegh Evi will convert the LNG carrier Hoegh Gandria to a floating regasification and import terminal (FSRU). The conversion project will begin immediately, to ensure the timely delivery of the FSRU.

Hoegh Gandria was purchased in February 2023 with the intention of conversion from an LNG carrier to a high-capacity FSRU for long-term deployment. Executing the conversion reinforces the company's strategy to leverage the flexibility and high-performance capabilities of marine infrastructure.

FSRU Hoegh Galleon to be deployed to Port Kembla as planned

The FSRU Hoegh Gandria will replace the Hoegh Galleon, which was deployed to Egypt in July 2024, on an interim charter from AIE and Höegh Evi. The Galleon will remain in Egypt for up to an additional year before deployment to the LNG terminal in Port Kembla, Australia in 2027.

Media contact:

Christine Corkery Steinsholt

VP External Communications

Christine.steinsholt@hoeghevi.com | +47 95 09 54 81

About Höegh Evi:

Höegh Evi is the vital link to secure transition-delivering fast, adaptable, and secure solutions that respond to countries' evolving energy needs. For 50 years, Höegh Evi has been a pioneer and global leader in floating energy infrastructure, with one of the world's largest fleets of FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) for importing natural gas.

Today, Höegh Evi is building the infrastructure needed to make transition possible, with floating terminals for ammonia and hydrogen import, the world's first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, and services for carbon transport and permanent storage.

Höegh Evi is a global company with a highly skilled global team of 900 employees at sea and onshore. Learn more at hoeghevi.com

