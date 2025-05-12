Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. Announces Record First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

-First Quarter Record Sales of $20.3 Million, Up 27%, over Q1 2024

-First Quarter Record Gross Profit of $7.9 Million, Up 30%, over Q1 2024

- First Quarter Positive Adjusted EBITDA

HOLLYWOOD, FL, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSE-AM: HCWC) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Results Highlights:

Net sales from operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, amounted to a record $20.3 million, compared to $15.9 million, an approximate $4.4 million and 27% increase versus the same period in 2024.

Gross Profit from operations increased by approximately $1.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, amounting to a record $7.9 million, compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2024, a 30% year-over-year increase.

Net Loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, amounted to approximately $0.7 million, unchanged from prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to a positive $0.02 million versus a $0.2 million loss when compared to the same period last year, an improvement of over $250,000 or 109% when compared to the same period last year.

Jeffrey Holman, Chief Executive Officer of HCWC, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's outstanding performance in the first quarter. "Our revenue has reached $20.3 million, setting a new record for the first quarter. This impressive growth has been largely fueled by the completion of the successful acquisitions throughout the past couple of years and has been complemented by same store sales increases as well as ongoing growth of our co-op vendor programs throughout all 19 stores. Additionally, our gross profit has soared to nearly $8 million, thanks in part to improvement in buying efficiencies, resulting in lower shrinkage and spoilage."

Mr. Holman emphasized the company's forward-looking strategy, stating, "We are steadfast in our commitment to our expansion strategy and are optimistic about achieving another year of robust growth. Our focus remains on leveraging synergies across our brands to drive continued bottom-line profitability. These efforts are central to our mission of delivering sustained value to our shareholders."

Results of Operations

The following table sets forth our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.

HEALTHY CHOICE WELLNESS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 SALES, NET $ 20,259,606 $ 15,894,358 COST OF SALES 12,407,696 9,839,981 GROSS PROFIT 7,851,910 6,054,377 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 8,261,585 6,656,123 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (409,675 ) (601,746 ) TOTAL OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, NET (302,735 ) (99,717 ) NET LOSS $ (712,410 ) $ (701,463 ) See non-GAAP financial measure discussion Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 ADJUSTED EBITDA Loss from operations $ (409,675 ) $ (601,746 ) Depreciation and amortization 429,990 363,141 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 20,315 $ (238,605 )



Consolidated Balance Sheets:

The following table sets forth our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

HEALTHY CHOICE WELLNESS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2025

(Unaudited) December 31, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,792,418 $ 2,056,472 Other current assets 9,124,438 7,650,485 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 10,916,856 9,706,957 OTHER ASSETS 23,168,353 24,405,560 TOTAL ASSETS $ 34,085,209 $ 34,112,517 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,352,471 11,940,313 OTHER LIABILITIES 18,607,647 19,792,203 TOTAL LIABILITIES 31,960,118 31,732,516 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,125,091 2,380,001 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 34,085,209 $ 34,112,517



Non-GAAP - Financial Measure

The following discussion and analysis contains a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternative to, net income, operating income, and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future financial results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes stockholders benefit from referring to the Adjusted EBITDA in planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means of evaluating period to period comparison.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as loss from operations adjusted for non-cash charges from depreciation and amortization and stock compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of our operating performance because it allows management, investor and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period to period after removing the impact of significant non-cash charges that effect comparability between reporting periods. Our management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to loss from operations as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measure, together with reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between the Company and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The table above presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to loss from operations, a GAAP financial measure:

About Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates:

Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items ( www.Adasmarket.com ). Paradise Health & Nutrition's three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com). Mother Earth's Storehouse, an organic and health food and vitamin store in New York's Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years ( www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com ). Greens Natural Foods' eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries and bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy "grab & go" foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products. ( www.Greensnaturalfoods.com ). Ellwood Thompson's, an organic and natural health food and vitamin store located in Richmond, Virginia ( www.ellwoodthompsons.com ).



GreenAcres Market, an organic and natural health food and vitamin chain with five store locations in Kansas and Oklahoma. GreenAcres Market is a chain of premier natural foods stores, offering organic and all natural products and vitamins from both top national brands as well as locally sourced specialty brand ( www.greenacres.com ).

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty and personal care products on its website (www.TheVitaminStore.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income, or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from, and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," and "plans" and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

