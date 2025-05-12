Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + U.S. & China agree to ease tariffs

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 12th

  • Stocks are surging early Monday after the U.S. and China agreed to ease tariffs on one another for 90 days while negotiations continue. After talks in Switzerland, the U.S. will bring tariffs on Chinese goods down to 30% from 145%.
  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick this weekend said that the 10% baseline tariff on imports from other countries is likely to remain for the foreseeable future.
  • Inflation will be in focus this week. April consumer inflation data is expected to show prices rose 2.3% from a year ago and 0.2% from March.

Opening Bell
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) celebrates its 15th anniversary of listing.

Closing Bell
Fidelity Investments celebrates 10 years of the Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: FBND)

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684969/NYSE_Market_Update_May_12.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--us--china-agree-to-ease-tariffs-302452381.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
