Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
The CE Shop LLC: Launch a New Career Fast with the New Alaska 40-Hour Pre-Licensing Course from The CE Shop

Finanznachrichten News

No degree? No problem! In as little as two weeks, gain a reliable source of income and a flexible schedule with a career in real estate

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / The real estate market is picking up speed in Alaska and it's a great time to become a real estate agent, especially for those needing a change or struggling to find stability without a degree. The CE Shop has all the education needed for a successful career jump start or to amplify success with seasoned agents in Alaska.

As of January 2025, Houzeo.com states that there has been a 4.4% year-over-year increase in home sale prices in Alaska, as well as a 2.9% growth in housing inventory. That means a competitive environment for buyers and favorable conditions for sellers, making a career switch with the right education even more motivating.

There are two main parts to getting an Alaska real estate license: completing pre-licensing education and passing the licensing exam. The time it takes to complete the 40-Hour Alaska Pre-Licensing course can vary depending on the time dedicated to the course, but it can be finished in as little as one week. However, adequate time to study for the exam is also important, which will vary from person to person. Course topics include real estate and Alaska license law, property ownership, legal descriptions, transfer of title, closing, contracts, antitrust, valuation, finance, real estate math, and much more.

The CE Shop course contains both a practice and final exam on national and state topics, which students can retake as many times as needed to feel comfortable with the content and prepare for their licensing exam. However, course packages are built for a variety of learning needs, and also include the Exam Prep Edge to further help aspiring agents grasp the content.

Course packages include:

  • Course Only

  • 40 Hours of Alaska Pre-Licensing

  • EBooks, career resources, and digital flashcards

  • Study schedule

  • Real estate glossary

Standard Package

  • The above plus:

  • Exam Prep Edge (National & Alaska)

  • Pass Guarantee

Value Package

  • All of the above plus:

  • Kickstarter Professional Development Program (3 courses)

Premium Package

  • All of the above plus:

  • 20-HR Alaska Continuing Education Package

  • Real Estate Basics & Beyond eTextbook

First-year salary expectations as a real estate agent are promising because it's a career that gives the agent control over what they make based on the effort they put in, and the hard work of the first year is worth the significant increases in income for active agents.

The CE Shop provides an industry-best education with streamlined and flexible learning features that include mobile-friendly access and clear course progress. Setting themselves apart from other real estate schools, The CE Shop has the highest pass rates in the nation and offers customer support 7 days/week so that students can feel confident they are on the easiest path to career growth and state-approved coursework. For the evolution of a real estate professional's career, The CE Shop provides engaging (and required) continuing education, as well as professional development offerings, to give real estate professionals an advantage over their competition.

Learn more about The CE Shop and their Alaska real estate offerings, take a Free Trial, and get career resources by visiting The CE Shop website.

About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Liz Meitus
SVP, Corporate Communications
press@theceshop.com
720-822-5314

Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

.

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/launch-a-new-career-fast-with-the-new-alaska-40-hour-pre-licensing-course-from-the-ce-shop-990400

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
