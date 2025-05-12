Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
12.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
The KLEO Center to Host its 4th Annual Golf Fundraiser at Historic Cog Hill Golf & Country Club

Finanznachrichten News

The annual event aims to raise $250,000 to support violence prevention, educational and economic development programs

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Today the KLEO Center proudly announces its 4th Annual Golf Fundraiser, taking place on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at prestigious Cog Hill Golf and Country Club in Lemont, Ill - one of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses. This year's event aims to raise $250,000 to benefit the organization's vital programs supporting youth and families on the South Side of Chicago.

Founded in 2008 in honor of Kleo Y. Barrett, who tragically lost her life to domestic violence, The K.L.E.O. (Keep Loving Each Other) Community Family Life Center is a nonprofit committed to eradicating violence and uplifting underserved communities through arts, culture, workforce development, and STEM education.

Golfers of all levels are invited to participate as individuals, groups, or event sponsors. Registrations include a full day of golf, lunch at the turn, awards, giveaways, dinner-and a chance to win $25,000 in the exciting Hole-in-One contest. Proceeds will directly benefit the Center's programming across education, public safety, health and wellness, and economic empowerment.

"When you come out to Cog Hill, you're not just playing a round of golf, you're standing with us in our mission to create opportunity, foster peace, and build a stronger Chicago from the inside out," said T.L. Barrett III, Senior Advisor to the CEO.

The KLEO Center invites community members, corporate partners, and friends of the mission to support this important fundraiser. Sponsorships and donations are still being accepted, and early registration is encouraged to secure a spot. For more information or to register, please visit https://kleogolfouting.com.

About The KLEO Center

KLEO Center is committed to empowering local Chicagoland communities by building a safe haven through education, public safety, health and human services, and economic development. KLEO's vision is to help families live healthy and productive lives in safe, stable, self-sustaining urban communities through cooperative working relationships between residents and community leaders. KLEO has been operating and running on the Southside, serving the Chicago community since 2007.

Media Contact:

Catrice Armstrong
catricearmstrong@pr-werks.com

SOURCE: The KLEO Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-kleo-center-to-host-its-4th-annual-golf-fundraiser-at-histor-1023144

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
