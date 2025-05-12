Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ice Tea Group LLC: Ice Tea Group Releases Wisej.NET 4.0

Finanznachrichten News

Ice Tea Group Releases Wisej.NET 4.0 - A Major Milestone in Cross-Platform Web Development

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Ice Tea Group announces the release of Wisej.NET 4.0, a major update to its flagship web application development framework. This major release introduces a new .NET Core-only designer, a fully managed graphics system, and a host of modern enhancements aimed at improving cross-platform consistency, productivity, and long-term maintainability.

What's New in Wisej.NET 4.0

.NET Core-Only Designer

Wisej.NET 4.0 modernizes the design-time experience with full support for Microsoft's out-of-process .NET Core Designer. This enables developers to use the latest .NET Core libraries while maintaining backward compatibility with .NET Framework 4.8.

Managed Graphics System

In a major architectural shift, Wisej.NET 4.0 replaces GDI+ with a fully managed graphics system, System.Drawing.Managed, developed by Ice Tea Group and the ImageSharp team. This change standardizes font measurements across platforms and removes the dependency on libgdiplus for Linux deployments and GDI+ for Windows deployments. Applications now benefit from consistent rendering whether running on Windows, Linux, or hybrid platforms like iOS and Android.

Fluent Markup Syntax

Inspired by .NET MAUI, Wisej.NET 4.0 adds first-class support for Fluent Markup extensions in C#. This feature empowers developers to write clean, declarative UI code in a modern syntax.

Many More Enhancements

See https://docs.wisej.com/docs/whats-new-in-4.0 for the full list of new features and enhancements.

What is Wisej.NET

Wisej.NET is a modern web development framework that allows developers to build rich, responsive applications using C# or VB.NET. It runs on .NET and integrates directly with Visual Studio, enabling a drag-and-drop design experience. With built-in support for real-time updates, server-side logic, and third-party JavaScript libraries, Wisej.NET simplifies complex web development without requiring JavaScript.

About Ice Tea Group, LLC
Ice Tea Group develops Wisej.NET, a powerful web application framework for building responsive, modern apps in C# and VB.NET using Visual Studio. With Wisej.NET, enterprises and ISVs can deliver robust, maintainable web apps faster than ever before.

Contact:

Levie Rufenacht
levie.rufenacht@iceteagroup.com
www.wisej.com



.

SOURCE: Ice Tea Group LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ice-tea-group-releases-wisej.net-4.0-1025651

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
