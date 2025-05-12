Nueva Network Launches Premier Sports Radio Show "Jugada Maestra" , Hosted by Renowned Sports Journalist Heriberto Murrieta

Exciting new sports coverage arrives at a pivotal moment as global anticipation builds toward the 2026 World Cup

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Nueva Network, the leading independent Spanish-language audio network, proudly announces the launch of its premier sports radio show, "Jugada Maestra" (Master Move), hosted by the acclaimed sports journalist Heriberto Murrieta, alongside respected commentators Héctor Huerta and Paco Arredondo. The show debuts this month, promising deep analysis, vibrant debate, and the unique perspective of its expert hosts.

Jugada + NN



"Jugada Maestra" (Master Move) is poised to captivate at a critical time, as excitement builds toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Sports coverage continues to hold significant relevance among Latino audiences, with sports radio and digital audio content experiencing unprecedented growth and engagement." said José Villafañe, Founder & CEO of Nueva Network. "This show and launch timing underscores Nueva Network's commitment to delivering dynamic sports journalism that resonates deeply with sports fans nationwide.

Heriberto Murrieta brings decades of expertise and recognition as one of Mexico's premier sports broadcasters, widely celebrated for his iconic sports coverage, he is the author of 21 books. Héctor Huerta and Paco Arredondo, distinguished figures in sports commentary, will complement Murrieta's insights with compelling narratives and informed opinions.

Expanding its audience reach, Nueva Network's innovative digital platform QueOnnda.com will further support "Jugada Maestra" (Master Move) with exclusive articles, videos, and multimedia content, delving deeper into the themes and discussions presented during the radio show. Listeners will enjoy an immersive cross-platform experience, bridging traditional radio with modern digital engagement.

Airing Monday through Friday, Jugada Maestra will cover everything from soccer and boxing to horse racing and beyond, offering audiences hard-hitting interviews with top athletes and coaches, fearless opinions, and no-nonsense debate-no shouting, no hype, just top-tier journalism.

About Nueva Network:

Nueva Network is a 100% minority-owned audio media company representing 556 radio stations across the top 100 DMAs, reaching 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market. Nueva Network offers brands and agencies efficient access to network audio and unique advertising opportunities. Services include spot production, branded content, social media integration, live reads, and celebrity endorsements-all designed to elevate brand engagement through culturally authentic storytelling.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maria Castillo

maria@nuevanetwork.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/nueva-network-launches-premier-sports-radio-show-%22jugada-maestra%22-1026019