American Power Group Corp.: American Power Group Reports 25 Million Cumulative Run Hour Milestone For Its Dual Fuel Stationary/Off-Road Primary Power and Critical Care Emergency Back-Up Power Applications

ALGONA, IA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC Pink:APGI) the leading U.S. based dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology company today announced the company's stationary/off-road dual fuel installation base has reached an estimated 25 million cumulative run hour milestone. APG's patented Dual Fuel Technology, which converts existing diesel engines to run on up to 65% natural gas, has achieved global market leadership recognition in converting high-horsepower diesel generators and diesel pumps in a variety of key primary power and critical care emergency back-up power market applications such as:

*Oil/Gas Operations

*Manufacturing Facilities

*Hospitals

*Data/Blockchain Centers

*Frozen Good Warehousing

*Peak-Shaving Support

*Public/Govt Bldgs

*Microgrids

APG's S4000 Dual Fuel Technology seamlessly introduces natural gas from renewable, fossil, or treated field gas into the induction system of a diesel engine, displacing up to 65% of the diesel fuel. The S4000 System does not change any of the OEM diesel engine components, maintaining base engine temperature and pressure parameters of the OEM engine. APG's software-based Dual Fuel solution safely allows peak diesel displacement of up to 65% with typical average displacement of around 50% without any expensive additional pre-combustion or spark arresting hardware protection required at higher displacement rates. APG's S4000 has a field performance reputation of the highest up-time and lowest total cost of ownership amongst the dual fuel industry.

Generator power ratings from 100kW to 12MW have been successfully converted to APG's Dual Fuel Technology on a wide array of OEM diesel engine platforms including:

*Caterpillar

*Cummins

*MTU

*Detroit Diesel

*MAN B&W

*Kohler

*Perkins

*John Deere

*Komatsu

*Wartsila

*Isuzu

*Nigata

*Isuzu

*Daihtsu

APG's Dual Fuel Technology can use renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquified natural gas (LNG), captured flare-stack methane and conditioned well-head gas resulting in lower cost, lower carbon, and lower criteria pollutants. Additionally, APG's technology remains fully compatible with eligible biodiesel blends and renewable diesel fuels further reducing a diesel engines' carbon footprint.

Greg Brown, CEO of Comanche Gas Solutions, LLC ("Comanche"), APG's lead dealer/installer stated, "Natural gas fuel innovation in the completions space has redefined the oil and gas drilling playing field. Operators still chase diesel savings but service providers are raising the efficiency bar. They value faster deployment, lower capital investment, and performance which is why APG's S4000 solution is ideal with its proven reliability and performance. We've converted over 350 engines since we began our relationship with APG almost 6 years ago and it's setting a new standard for what service contractors need to win in today's market."

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO stated, "This is a significant milestone for us and having the ability to reduce up to 65% of the diesel fuel with natural gas has had an enormous impact on operating costs, emissions and of course carbon footprint for operators using our technology. It's only going to get better from all aspects as RNG becomes more prevalent and renewable diesel becomes more ubiquitous. The ability to run on essentially four sources of fuel gives operators choices without changing the overall reliability of the well proven diesel engine."

About American Power Group Corporation ( www.americanpowergroupinc.com )

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc., ("APG"), provides cost-effective alternative fueling solutions for diesel engines to significantly reduce methane criteria pollutants and help accelerate a low-carbon future. APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology is a unique patented hardware and software solution that enables high-horsepower diesel engines to safely displace up to 65% of diesel fuel with natural gas. Engines equipped with APG's Dual Fuel technology can use renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), captured flare-stack methane and conditioned well-head gas resulting in lower cost, lower carbon, and lower criteria pollutant emissions. Additionally, APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology remains fully compatible with eligible biodiesel blends and renewable diesel fuels further reducing a diesel engine's carbon footprint and provide users with a proven regulatory compliant technology to meet their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ("ESG") objectives.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Opinions

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements and opinions, including, but not limited to, statements relating to outstanding dual fuel conversion quotes for $5 million + and our ability to turn these quotes into actual orders. These forward-looking statements and opinions are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein, and cause actual results, events, and performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and opinions. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that we may not be able to convert the $5 million + of quotes into actual orders, the fact our dual fuel conversion business has lost money in prior fiscal years and the risk that we may require additional financing to grow our business, the fact that we rely on third parties to manufacture, distribute and install our products, we may encounter difficulties or delays in developing or introducing new products and keeping them on the market, we may encounter lack of product demand and market acceptance for current and future products, we may encounter adverse events or economic conditions, we operate in a competitive market and may experience pricing and other competitive pressures, we are dependent on governmental regulations with respect to emissions, including whether EPA approval will be obtained for future products and additional applications, the risk that we may not be able to protect our intellectual property rights, factors affecting the Company's future income and resulting ability to utilize its NOLs, the fact that our stock is thinly traded and our stock price may be volatile, and the fact that the exercise of stock options and warrants will cause dilution to our shareholders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and opinions, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements and opinions that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Coppa, CEO/CFO

American Power Group Corporation

978-729-9183

ccoppa@apgdualfuel.com

SOURCE: American Power Group Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/american-power-group-reports-25-million-cumulative-run-hour-milestone-1026294