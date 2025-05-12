King Newswire: Breaking Barriers How Creative Play UK Champions Inclusivity in Outdoor Learning

CHESTER, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / The future of play for children is changing, and with fewer children than ever playing outdoors, companies like Creative Play UK are stepping up their game to get children outside and interacting with their environment again, no matter the scale of their abilities.

Under the lead of their CEO James Harris, Chester based playground designers Creative Play are looking to the future with their hands-on approach to tackling inclusive play, and making it the norm in everyday play.

A Pledge to Endorse Inclusive Play from the Government

The UK government's Disability Action Plan in 2024 called for greater access to inclusive play for disabled children, greater awareness and publicity of how accessible playground design can be achieved by local authorities, and a pledge to work closely with families and playground providers.

"At Creative Play, we believe that truly great playgrounds are designed with inclusivity at their heart - not as an afterthought. From the foundations up, every child should feel welcome, represented, and able to play, explore, and thrive together." James Harris

What Does Inclusive Play Mean?

Inclusive play takes into account the need for diversity in play, not necessarily that every experience for each child should be the same.

As in indoor learning, each child has different needs and preferences for play in outdoor learning. The process of creating an inclusive play environment is led by considering what each child needs for a fulfilling play experience. As well as a noisy and stimulating environment, designers may also want to consider the need for reflective and quiet play.

About Creative Play UK

Having been in the playground design industry for over 30 years, Creative Play UK is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to enhance play for children of all ages, backgrounds, and needs.

They manufacture and design playground equipment for all manner of local authorities and commercial purposes, with a focus on innovative design and inclusivity.

