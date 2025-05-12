Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Provides Update on Material Transfer Agreement with Pharmaceutical Company

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX, LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, provides this update on corporate developments.

Lexaria previously announced, on September 3, 2024, that it had entered into a Material Transfer Agreement ("MTA") with a pharmaceutical company ("PharmaCO") to evaluate Lexaria's DehydraTECHTM technology in a pre-clinical setting.

Lexaria today announces that the initial pre-clinical studies covered by the MTA, which examined pharmacokinetics in animals, have been performed. Results of that work will not be made public. In addition, Lexaria reports being informed by PharmaCO that they wish to review the pending safety (adverse events) and efficacy data from Lexaria's ongoing independent human study GLP-1-H24-4 currently underway in Australia. We expect that data to become available beginning in Q3, 2025.

Lexaria is preparing for strategic planning discussions with PharmaCO's human clinical development team soon given the possibility that potential additional collaborative work may include human clinical studies.

The parties have agreed to continue their relationship under the MTA and to keep the temporary exclusive license active and in force until such time as the data from the Australian study becomes available and final decisions have been made, at which time further information will be provided.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 48 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to use of proceeds from the offering and relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

