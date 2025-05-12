Tortoise Announces Fund Reorganizations into Tortoise Capital Series Trust

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (Tortoise Capital), a fund manager focused on energy investing, today announced a series of approved fund reorganizations designed to streamline operations and enhance flexibility for shareholders.

As part of the reorganization:

The Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund (TORIX, TORTX, TORCX) and the Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) have transitioned into the Tortoise Capital Series Trust.

In conjunction with this transition, the Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund's investment advisor has changed from Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC to Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C., aligning the fund with Tortoise Capital's broader investment platform. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC is the fund's sub-advisor.

The Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (INFIX, INFRX, INFFX) will also reorganize into the Tortoise Capital Series Trust and convert from a mutual fund to an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF). The following changes are expected to be completed in June 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. All existing share classes will consolidate into the institutional share class. The surviving share class will convert to an ETF with a new ticker symbol, TNGY. The fund will be renamed the Tortoise Energy Fund.



"This reorganization is a strategic step in aligning our fund structures with the evolving needs of investors," said Tom Florence, CEO of Tortoise Capital. "By simplifying our platform and increasing efficiency, we're making it easier for clients to access the energy opportunities we believe in-and reinforcing our commitment to innovation, transparency, and long-term value."

These changes mark an important milestone in our commitment to delivering investor value through thoughtful structure and strategy. Please visit www.tortoisecapital.com for updates.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $9.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered investment adviser who manages funds that invest primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit www.tortoisecapital.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of a proxy from any fund shareholder and does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. No offer of securities will be made except pursuant to a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the investment adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund, the Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund.

Each fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund and may be obtained by visiting www.tortoisecapital.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are not individually redeemable and owners of the shares may acquire those shares from the ETF and tender those shares for redemption to the ETF in Creation Units only, see the ETF prospectus for additional information regarding Creation Units. Investors may purchase or sell ETF shares throughout the day through any brokerage account, which will result in typical brokerage commissions.

The funds are non-diversified, meaning they may concentrate their assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the funds are more exposed to individual stock volatility than diversified funds. Investing in specific sectors such as North American energy or energy infrastructure and renewable energy infrastructure may involve greater risk and volatility than less concentrated investments. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with energy investments, including upstream energy companies, midstream companies, downstream companies, energy company beneficiaries, MLPs, MLP affiliates, commodity price volatility, supply and demand, regulatory, environmental, operating, capital markets, terrorism, natural disaster and climate change risks. The tax benefits received by an investor investing in the funds differ from that of a direct investment in an MLP by an investor. The value of the funds' investments in an MLP will depend largely on the MLP's treatment as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes. If the MLP is deemed to be a corporation then its income would be subject to federal taxation, reducing the amount of cash available for distribution to the funds which could result in a reduction of the funds' values. If for any taxable year the Fund fails to qualify as a RIC, the Fund's taxable income will be subject to federal income tax at regular corporate rates. The resulting increase to the Fund's expenses will reduce its performance and its income available for distribution to shareholders. Investments in foreign companies involve risk not ordinarily associated with investments in securities and instruments of U.S. issuers, including risks related to political, social and economic developments abroad, differences between U.S. and foreign regulatory and accounting requirements, tax risk and market practices, as well as fluctuations in foreign currencies. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The fund invests in small and mid-cap companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility than larger companies. The funds invest in large, small and mid-cap companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility than larger companies. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investment in lower-rated and non-rated securities presents a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. The funds may also write call options which may limit the funds' abilities to profit from increases in the market value of a security, but cause it to retain the risk of loss should the price of the security decline. Some funds may invest in other derivatives including options, futures and swap agreements, which can be highly volatile, illiquid and difficult to value, and changes in the value of a derivative held by the funds may not correlate with the underlying instrument or the fund's other investments and can include additional risks such as liquidity risk, leverage risk and counterparty risk that are possibly greater than risks associated with investing directly in the underlying investments. Some funds may engage in short sales and in doing so are subject to the risk that they may not always be able to borrow a security, or close out a short position at a particular time or at an acceptable price.

The Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission but it is not yet effective. An investment in the fund cannot be made, nor money accepted, until the registration statement is effective. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. A preliminary prospectus which contains this and other information about the fund may be obtained here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2034406/000101376225002918/ea0230440-03_497.htm. The information in the preliminary prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The final prospectus should be read carefully before investing, and when available may be obtained from the same source. This communication is not an offer to sell fund shares and is not soliciting an offer to buy fund shares in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor.

NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C.

