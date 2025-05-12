Griffith Foods: Rethinking Procurement Strategies to Unlock Healthier, More Sustainable Diets

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2025 / Griffith Foods:

Food service procurement offers untapped potential to pave the way for healthier, more sustainable diets. How can organizations rethink their procurement strategies to prioritize nutrition and drive significant progress?

According to Jackie Schulz, MS, RDN, Global Senior Director of Nutrition at Griffith Foods, "If we want to see real change in food systems, we need to embed nutrition considerations into every stage of decision-making, including procurement. Equipping teams with the right knowledge helps ensure that nutrition isn't an afterthought but a core part of how food is sourced and served."

Take a deep dive into this new report: Nutrition Meets Procurement produced by the WBCSD - World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Our Sustainability Journey

At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

