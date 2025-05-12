Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - In a bold move toward strengthening ethical, reliable, and professional security services across America, OLD PATROLMAN GUARD SERVICES (OLDPGS) proudly announces the full-scale opening of its services to new clients nationwide. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Hayson Tasher, OLDPGS is not just another security firm; it's a mission-driven force for safety, opportunity, and integrity.

Old Patrolman Guard Services

With the official expansion of its operational services now live, OLDPGS is opening its doors to contracts from private businesses, public venues, event organizers, and individuals seeking dependable, no-nonsense protection. The company's launch marks a new chapter in an industry that has too often become entangled in politics, favoritism, and performative activism.

"We're officially open for business and ready to serve clients across the U.S. who value professionalism over politics," said Hayson Tasher, Owner and Qualified Manager of OLDPGS. "Our promise is simple: to provide exceptional security rooted in discipline, discretion, and dignity."

Since its quiet founding, OLDPGS has built a reputation for delivering elite security services, ranging from VIP protection and private investigations to armored vehicle support and event security. The company has worked with iconic music venues and high-profile clients. With this public opening, OLDPGS is extending that same caliber of service to a broader national audience.

What separates OLDPGS from competitors is not just its tactical proficiency, but its moral code. The company refuses to accept contracts or benefits based on race or political affiliation. "We've said no to millions in race-based and politically motivated deals," Tasher emphasizes. "We believe skill, not skin color, defines service quality. And no, we're not interested in being political pawns."

OLDPGS enters the market at a time when trust in public systems is waning and security risks are rising. From urban unrest to workplace violence, Americans are searching for firms that don't just talk the talk-they show up, geared up, and ready to serve with honor.

The newly launched services include:

Armed & Unarmed Security Guards

Tactical Response Teams

Executive & Celebrity Protection

Event Security & Crowd Management

Mobile Patrol & Surveillance

Tactical Gear & Training Programs

In addition, OLDPGS is expanding through its acquisition of Sanco Records, a family-founded Caribbean music label, and launching a dedicated event security division to service concerts, festivals, and VIP events. A new line of tactical gear, Old Patrolman boots, pepper sprays, and holsters is also set to hit the market later this year.

"My mission has always been about creating opportunities," Tasher says. "Opening our services now is about giving Americans a better choice in security, one that's not compromised by politics, prejudice, or profit chasing."

With a no-frills, high-standards approach, Old Patrolman Guard Services is officially here and ready to deliver Security You Can Count On.

