Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited confirms the transfer of 15 million Glanbia plc shares to its members
12 May 2025 - Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited ("Tirlán Co-op") announces that it has transferred, via "spin-out", a total of approximately 15 million Glanbia plc shares to its members. This equates to approximately 5.9% of the issued share capital of Glanbia plc.
Following the completion of the spin-out, Tirlán Co-op will remain the largest individual shareholder in Glanbia plc, with 23.7% of the issued share capital.
The spin-out was among a number of measures approved by the eligible members of Tirlán Co-op at a special general meeting held on 4 October 2024.
For further information contact:
Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited
Pat O'Keeffe, Corporate Affairs Director +353 87 241 4970
