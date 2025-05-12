EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited / Notification of Corporate Action

Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited confirms the transfer of 15 million Glanbia plc shares to its members

12 May 2025 - Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited ("Tirlán Co-op") announces that it has transferred, via "spin-out", a total of approximately 15 million Glanbia plc shares to its members. This equates to approximately 5.9% of the issued share capital of Glanbia plc.

Following the completion of the spin-out, Tirlán Co-op will remain the largest individual shareholder in Glanbia plc, with 23.7% of the issued share capital.

The spin-out was among a number of measures approved by the eligible members of Tirlán Co-op at a special general meeting held on 4 October 2024.

For further information contact:

Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited

Pat O'Keeffe, Corporate Affairs Director +353 87 241 4970

