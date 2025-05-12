The Go-To-Market category creator unveils how its GTM Intelligence Platform drives the future of AI-powered revenue growth and kicks off the GTM 25 Roadshow

Key Takeaways:

ZoomInfo will trade under the Nasdaq symbol GTM starting May 13, aligning its market identity with its core mission.

starting May 13, aligning its market identity with its core mission. GTM Studio , a new workspace within ZoomInfo's Go-to-Market Intelligence Platform, empowers revenue teams to orchestrate and activate creative GTM campaigns in real time.

, a new workspace within ZoomInfo's Go-to-Market Intelligence Platform, empowers revenue teams to orchestrate and activate creative GTM campaigns in real time. The GTM 2025 Roadshow begins May 13 in New York, with stops in Boston, San Francisco, and London to showcase the future of AI-powered go-to-market teams.

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), the category-defining Go-To-Market (GTM) Intelligence Platform, today announced it is changing its Nasdaq trading symbol from 'ZI' to 'GTM,' reflecting the company's expanded mission to power every element of the go-to-market engine. The new symbol goes live after market close today, where ZoomInfo leaders will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512038027/en/

GTM Studio, ZoomInfo's newest solution, helps revenue operators centrally design and orchestrate GTM plays across sales and marketing teams through unified data management.

Five years ago ZoomInfo went public as the world's leading B2B data company, last year it launched Copilot, the AI-powered solution that turns every seller into your best seller, and today the company marks its next chapter of reinvention: building the first-ever core software platform for GTM.

"ZoomInfo is more than just a data provider or an AI sales tool, we're the Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform that empowers every business to grow its revenue," said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. "Changing our ticker to GTM isn't just symbolic-it reflects our belief in a future where go-to-market teams aren't stuck between ideas and execution, where the right signal triggers the right action instantly, and the entire revenue engine moves as one. GTM is the soul of ZoomInfo, and we're building the software platform that brings it to life."

In tandem with the trading symbol change, ZoomInfo is introducing GTM Studio, the newest innovation in its GTM Intelligence Platform. Built for speed and simplicity, GTM Studio empowers revenue leaders to design, enrich, and launch go-to-market plays instantly-no more waiting on data pulls or delayed execution.

By unifying planning, data, and activation in a single workspace, GTM Studio enables sales and marketing teams to orchestrate and execute campaigns across the entire revenue organization. It eliminates data silos, automates manual tasks, and delivers real-time buyer intelligence ensuring every seller is engaging the right accounts, at the right time, with the right message.

The announcement also kicks off the GTM 25 Roadshow an in-person tour where ZoomInfo's executive team will unveil new platform innovations and share the company's vision for the future of AI-powered go-to-market. Designed for senior sales, marketing, and revenue professionals, the roadshow begins Tuesday, May 13 at Guggenheim in New York, with additional stops in Boston (June 3), San Francisco (June 12), and London (June 19)

The Go-to-Market Intelligence Platform

"GTM Intelligence isn't about replacing your tech stack-it's about making it work together," ZoomInfo Chief Product Officer Dominik Facher said. "We've built a platform that integrates real-time signals, AI insights, and the data foundation needed to give revenue teams a dynamic picture of who's in-market, when they're ready to buy, and how to reach them. It powers smarter GTM strategies, enabling teams to focus on what matters: closing deals faster and driving growth."

Too many sales and marketing teams are held back by disconnected systems and stale data, slowing decision-making and reducing productivity (Forbes estimates that 91% of CRM data is incomplete). ZoomInfo's GTM Intelligence Platform centralizes first- and third-party data, enriched with AI and intent signals, to power high-impact workflows across sales, marketing, and revenue operations. Key innovations include:

ZoomInfo Copilot , launched a year ago, pairs rich data with AI to recommend next-best actions and streamline sales execution

, launched a year ago, pairs rich data with AI to recommend next-best actions and streamline sales execution ZoomInfo Marketing , a full-funnel platform for targeting, activating, and measuring B2B campaigns

, a full-funnel platform for targeting, activating, and measuring B2B campaigns GTM Studio, the latest innovation for GTM orchestration, combines centralized data, campaign design, and AI-powered execution in one platform

Watch the Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony:

Visit Nasdaq's online streaming site today at 4:00 p.m. ET to see ZoomInfo's leadership team mark the debut of its new ticker symbol, GTM.

Register for the GTM 2025 Roadshow:

To attend any of the in-person sessions, visit ZoomInfo's GTM 25 Conference Hub. Media interested in attending should contact pr@zoominfo.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is the Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform that empowers businesses to grow faster with AI-ready insights, trusted data, and advanced automation. Its solutions provide more than 35,000 companies worldwide with a complete view of their customers, making every seller their best seller. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses with go-to-market intelligence that accelerates revenue growth, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512038027/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Rob Morse

Senior Communications Manager

pr@zoominfo.com