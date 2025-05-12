RapidFort, the fastest growing cybersecurity company securing the global software supply chain, will be exhibiting at FeinDef 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Meet At FeinDef

Attendees can visit the company at booth 6A08 to see how their platform is securing supply chains across the globe by remediating up to 95% of vulnerabilities and shrinking software attack surfaces by as much as 90% with no code changes.

Already trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), IronBank, P1 Marketplace and Carahsoft, RapidFort has a proven track record of helping government agencies and contractors secure their software infrastructure, streamline compliance efforts, and accelerate the deployment of critical solutions. RapidFort provides the most efficient pathway for organizations looking to enter the federal marketplace and drive growth in the government sector by fast-tracking compliance processes like FedRAMP by months, slashing developer workloads by 30%, and speeding up software releases by 2-3 weeks.

"Our work with U.S. government agencies and federal contractors has demonstrated how organizations can secure their software and achieve compliance requirements quicker than ever before by leveraging RapidFort," said George Manuelian, CRO RapidFort. "Our platform helps organizations reduce the burden of compliance processes felt by development and security teams. As we continue to expand globally, we're helping organizations expedite certification, harden their software, and streamline their path to operational readiness."

The RapidFort Platform

Developers are in a constant battle against software vulnerabilities, often caught in endless patch cycles, increasing organizational risk. At the same time, compliance frameworks like FedRAMP, FIPS 140-3, cATO, CMMC, and SOC 2 place financial and operational burdens on government agencies and the defense sector. To meet these demands and secure their software effectively, organizations need a proactive, streamlined approach to vulnerability management that strengthens software security without introducing unnecessary roadblocks.

Designed to secure modern software infrastructure, RapidFort's Software Attack Surface Management (SASM) platform automatically remediates most vulnerabilities, streamlines compliance efforts, and speeds up software releases while reducing the overall cost of securing software by 10%. In just three steps-curated images, instrumenting and profiling, and continual hardening and monitoring-RapidFort provides a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to protect their software supply chain and developers to more easily build secure applications.

At the core of RapidFort's platform are thousands of curated Near-Zero CVE images. Meticulously patched to reduce the number of total vulnerabilities, RapidFort's curated images feature daily rebuilds, providing unmatched savings on enterprise resources and a secure foundation to build and deploy applications. Combined with automated vulnerability remediation, the platform drastically reduces attack surfaces. Unlike traditional vulnerability management tools, RapidFort integrates effortlessly into your existing CI/CD pipelines, requiring minimal adjustments, leveraging community-supported operating systems, and avoiding vendor lock-in. Ultimately, RapidFort dramatically lowers the overall cost of securing software while ensuring compliance with industry standards like NIST Zero Trust, DoD requirements, CIS/STIG and more.

For more information about the RapidFort platform, please visit: https://www.rapidfort.com/

About RapidFort

RapidFort offers a cybersecurity platform that streamlines and secures modern infrastructure. Their innovative approach allows organizations to continuously monitor and minimize their software attack surface, ultimately improving their security posture and operational efficiency. RapidFort empowers development and security teams with a free tier and free community images, making it easy to get started with secure software development. Learn more about RapidFort at https://www.rapidfort.com/.

