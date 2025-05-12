Premier League club Aston Villa Football Club (AVFC) has teamed up with Oak View Group (OVG), global leaders in venue development, management, food beverage, and sponsorship sales, to bring world-class music and live entertainment to The Warehouse a newly developed live entertainment venue set to open next to the iconic Villa Park stadium in December 2025. OVG will lead programming for The Warehouse, ensuring the venue becomes a must-play music destination for touring artists.

The Warehouse will be a unique, 3,500-capacity space designed for music, as well as other live events including comedy shows and sporting events such as boxing. Created to be another destination for fans to enjoy before and after Aston Villa games, the venue will further enhance Birmingham's dynamic cultural sector. The project will see Aston Villa and OVG transform a former club training warehouse into this new venue, which is expected to open its doors in December 2025.

This groundbreaking development is the first time a dedicated, state-of-the-art mid-sized music and live entertainment venue has been created by a Premier League football club next to their main grounds. The Warehouse will unlock new commercial opportunities for the club, offer an exciting space for fans to enjoy around matches, and reinforce Aston Villa's commitment to building a vibrant, future-ready environment in and around Villa Park.

OVG will provide operational support within The Warehouse, with a primary focus on securing the best musical acts, as well as helping secure a naming rights partner for the venue.

The initiative brings together OVG's global expertise in venue development and operations including through its own 23,500-capacity Co-op Live arena and partnerships with other leading venues in the UK with Aston Villa's deep understanding of its fanbase, the local community, and the city of Birmingham.

Chris Heck, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa FC, commented: "The Warehouse marks another exciting chapter in Aston Villa's proud history. This new venue will provide Birmingham with a first-class space for live entertainment and significantly enhance the matchday experience for our fans. We're thrilled to be working with Oak View Group, whose credentials in building and managing world-class venues are second to none."

Rebecca Kane Burton, Executive Vice President, Venue Management at OVG, added: "We are thrilled to be partnering with such an historic and forward-thinking football club. Aston Villa shares our vision for what a modern entertainment destination should be fan-first, community-oriented, and commercially ambitious. The Warehouse will be a jewel in Birmingham's cultural crown, and a benchmark for future collaborations between sport and live entertainment."

This announcement comes as part of Aston Villa's wider strategic investment in Villa Park and the surrounding area, reinforcing its status as a hub of innovation, community engagement, and top-tier experiences for fans and visitors alike.

About Aston Villa Football Club (AVFC)

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.

A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually strives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

