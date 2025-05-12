Medius Appoints Gary Hall as Chief Product Officer to Drive Product Strategy

BOSTON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and Spend Management solutions, has today announced the appointment of Gary Hall as its Chief Product Officer (CPO).

The appointment comes at a transformative time for Medius, following the recent launch of Medius Copilot for Accounts Payable Automation - a smart assistant that streamlines invoice approval, and Medius Supplier Conversations, which enhances supplier engagement through intelligent response automation. As CPO, Hall will lead the development and execution of Medius' global product vision, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of AI-powered, digital-first spend management.

With over 25 years of experience in engineering, product development, and strategic leadership, Hall joins Medius from working capital as a service provider GSCF, where he also served as Chief Product Officer. His track record includes scaling digital transformation initiatives, unlocking new revenue streams, and steering product strategy at industry innovators such as Wayfair and iRobot. Hall's extensive expertise and customer-centric approach will be instrumental in accelerating Medius' mission to empower finance teams of the future to optimize and transform spend.

Gary Hall, Chief Product Officer, Medius, comments, "Medius is redefining the experience of managing spend with AI, and I'm excited to be part of that journey. We're not just automating processes - we're empowering finance teams to make faster, smarter decisions that drive real business outcomes. Leading this next chapter of product innovation is a rare opportunity, and I'm eager to help shape what the future of spend management looks like."

Jim Lucier, Chief Executive Officer, Medius, comments, "As we continue to integrate intelligent technologies into our product offering, Gary's appointment as Chief Product Officer will be critical in ensuring the Medius platform enables our customers to reach their goals. Gary will be essential in leading a global product strategy that provides businesses with a complete view of their spend and continues to transform our APA and spend management solutions offering."

For more information, please contact:

Dan Bird, Fight or Flight for Medius

Dan.Bird@fightflight.co.uk +44 7885 670798 / Medius@fightflight.co.uk

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-appoints-gary-hall-as-chief-product-officer-to-drive-product-strategy,c4149059

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medius-appoints-gary-hall-as-chief-product-officer-to-drive-product-strategy-302452397.html