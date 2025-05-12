Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 15:18 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medius Appoints Gary Hall as Chief Product Officer to Drive Product Strategy

Finanznachrichten News

BOSTON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and Spend Management solutions, has today announced the appointment of Gary Hall as its Chief Product Officer (CPO).

The appointment comes at a transformative time for Medius, following the recent launch of Medius Copilot for Accounts Payable Automation - a smart assistant that streamlines invoice approval, and Medius Supplier Conversations, which enhances supplier engagement through intelligent response automation. As CPO, Hall will lead the development and execution of Medius' global product vision, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of AI-powered, digital-first spend management.

With over 25 years of experience in engineering, product development, and strategic leadership, Hall joins Medius from working capital as a service provider GSCF, where he also served as Chief Product Officer. His track record includes scaling digital transformation initiatives, unlocking new revenue streams, and steering product strategy at industry innovators such as Wayfair and iRobot. Hall's extensive expertise and customer-centric approach will be instrumental in accelerating Medius' mission to empower finance teams of the future to optimize and transform spend.

Gary Hall, Chief Product Officer, Medius, comments, "Medius is redefining the experience of managing spend with AI, and I'm excited to be part of that journey. We're not just automating processes - we're empowering finance teams to make faster, smarter decisions that drive real business outcomes. Leading this next chapter of product innovation is a rare opportunity, and I'm eager to help shape what the future of spend management looks like."

Jim Lucier, Chief Executive Officer, Medius, comments, "As we continue to integrate intelligent technologies into our product offering, Gary's appointment as Chief Product Officer will be critical in ensuring the Medius platform enables our customers to reach their goals. Gary will be essential in leading a global product strategy that provides businesses with a complete view of their spend and continues to transform our APA and spend management solutions offering."

For more information, please contact:

Dan Bird, Fight or Flight for Medius
Dan.Bird@fightflight.co.uk +44 7885 670798 / Medius@fightflight.co.uk

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-appoints-gary-hall-as-chief-product-officer-to-drive-product-strategy,c4149059

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medius-appoints-gary-hall-as-chief-product-officer-to-drive-product-strategy-302452397.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.