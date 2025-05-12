Europe's largest solar power event filled 18 very large halls in Munich, and new launches ranged from balcony solar to cow poop innovations. From ESS News Anker Solix has released an energy storage solution designed to complement balcony solar installations, however, its ability to scale shows the company is looking far beyond the balcony. The company released a 3. 6 kW battery system that comes with 2. 688 kWh of storage and can add four more batteries, while handling an input of up to eight solar panels. The unit has smart energy charging software to maximize the financial benefit of the system, ...

