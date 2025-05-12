Three BCM One Leaders Spotlighted on the 2025 Women of the Channel List

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / BCM One, a leading provider of global NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jessica Seabrook, Director of Marketing at BCM One, and Jenn Nading, EVP of UCaaS Operations at SkySwitch, BCM One's white-label UCaaS brand, to the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2025, and has recognized Christina Hyde, VP of Revenue at SkySwitch, as one of the 2025 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list, which highlights an elite subset of influential solution provider leaders chosen from the CRN® 2025 Women of the Channel list.

"The channel is a strategic component of our business across all the BCM One brands," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Our team's channel advocacy and innovation as exemplified by Jessica, Jenn, and Christina continuously drive our partners' success."

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

