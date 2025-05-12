Optimal Dynamics Raises $40M Series C to Scale the Decision Layer of Logistics

Koch's Venture Capital Group, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Leads Investment to Accelerate Industry-Wide Shift Toward Automated, Intelligent Freight Decisions

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Optimal Dynamics, the leader in artificial decision intelligence for trucking companies, announced a $40 million Series C financing round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies. This significant investment underscores Optimal Dynamics' bold vision to fundamentally reshape decision-making across the trucking industry by building the first-ever autonomous decision layer of logistics.

Optimal Dynamics



This investment comes after KBX Logistics, a Koch company and global transportation leader, and Optimal Dynamics partnered earlier in the year. KBX Logistics' rigorous selection process reinforced Optimal Dynamics' platform as a key differentiator capable of driving significant operational and financial performance gains, further underscoring Optimal Dynamics' unique capability to automate and optimize complex logistics operations at scale.

"Optimal Dynamics stands apart because it isn't merely automating existing processes - it is redefining them," said Byron Knight, President at Koch Disruptive Technologies. "In today's uncertain freight environment, the clarity, efficiency, and profitability that Optimal Dynamics brings are essential. We see Optimal Dynamics as a vital platform for logistics businesses aiming to excel in the coming decade."

Born from four decades of groundbreaking optimization research at Princeton University, Optimal Dynamics leverages advanced artificial intelligence to transform how trucking fleets and logistics providers make strategic, tactical, and real-time decisions. Optimal Dynamics delivers the industry's only platform capable of true automation of operational planning. By reducing manual planning effort by over 80%, businesses can streamline operations, redefine roles, and focus on strategic initiatives and customer relationships. This unprecedented level of automation results in greater operational agility, increased profitability, and a decisive competitive edge.

"Optimal Dynamics is the critical decision-making engine logistics has been missing," said Daniel Powell, CEO of Optimal Dynamics. "This investment empowers us to deliver transformative outcomes at an industry-wide scale, helping transportation companies achieve levels of decision-making efficiency previously unattainable."

The investment comes after a year of record-breaking performance, during which Optimal Dynamics doubled both revenue and customer count while completing major infrastructure enhancements designed to support sustainable growth.

Today, industry leaders such as CRST, D.M. Bowman, Halvor Lines, KBX Logistics, Leonard's Express, and Uber Freight use Optimal Dynamics' platform to achieve smarter business modeling, proactive load planning, and dynamic dispatching. Through improved decisions via automation, customers have realized substantial operational improvements, including an average increase of 17%-24% in weekly revenue per truck, and elevated customer and driver satisfaction.

"This funding is a significant vote of confidence in our platform and vision," said Scott Kenerly, CFO of Optimal Dynamics. "We've demonstrated real impact in trucking - solving critical, high-scale planning challenges - and are now building the foundational decision layer for logistics at large. Backing from one of the country's largest and most respected industrial players validates both our market position today and the path ahead."

This new capital infusion will help accelerate Optimal Dynamics' expansion of its platform capabilities, and scale product, support, and sales teams to meet surging demand for decision automation in logistics.

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics provides the decision intelligence layer that powers logistics transformation. Born out of 40 years of research at Princeton University, Optimal Dynamics leverages proprietary artificial intelligence technology to automate, optimize, and radically improve decision-making across trucking and transportation operations. Headquartered in New York City, Optimal Dynamics is backed by marquee investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group, and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com .

About Koch Disruptive Technologies

Koch Disruptive Technologies is a venture capital firm, partnering with principled entrepreneurs who are building high-growth companies that have the potential to transform industries. KDT has a flexible mandate to make investments at any stage of a company's life cycle from seed to late-stage growth. KDT is a Koch company, one of the largest privately held companies in the world with annual revenues that have exceeded $125 billion and operations in more than 50 countries. KDT helps its partners unlock their full potential by bringing Koch's capabilities and network to them, structuring unique capital solutions, and embracing a long-term, mutual benefit mindset. For more information, visit www.koch disruptive technologies.com .

