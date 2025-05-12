Anzeige
12.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
EDGe Surgical Appoints Leo Carayannopoulos as Chief Executive Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Experienced Medtech Executive to Lead EDGe Surgical Through Commercial Scale-Up and Product Line Expansion

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / EDGe Surgical, a medical device company transforming orthopedic and spine surgery through single-use digital instruments, today announced the appointment of Leo Carayannopoulos as Chief Executive Officer.

Carayannopoulos brings a strong track record of leadership in the medtech industry, with extensive experience in commercial strategy, product development, and scaling high-growth healthcare ventures. His appointment follows EDGe Surgical's recent financing round and comes at a pivotal time as the company accelerates commercialization and expands its product portfolio.

EDGe's flagship product, the Ortho EDG®, is a sterile, single-use digital depth gauge designed to improve intraoperative measurement accuracy, reduce implant waste, minimize OR time, and lower the risk of surgical site infections. The company is preparing to launch new 100mm and 35mm SKUs to enhance the platform's procedural versatility.

"We have a unique opportunity to make a real, measurable impact in orthopedic surgery," said Leo Carayannopoulos, CEO of EDGe Surgical. "The Ortho EDG reduces the cost of plate-and-screw procedures by cutting down on wasted implants, saving OR time, simplifying sterile processing workflows, and eliminating a point of secondary infection risk. With over 2,000 procedures completed to date, we aim to make Ortho EDG the standard of care for all trauma procedures."

As CEO, Carayannopoulos will lead EDGe's strategic direction and operational execution, with a focus on building out the company's commercial infrastructure and driving adoption across surgical centers nationwide.

About EDGe Surgical

EDGe Surgical is a Chicago-based medical device company developing and commercializing single-use digital instruments for orthopedic and spine procedures. Its flagship product, the Ortho EDG®, delivers real-time digital measurement to improve surgical accuracy and reduce the risks associated with traditional reusable tools.

For more information, visit www.edgesurgical.com

Contact Information

William Maris
Analyst
will@edgesurgical.com
6175437074

.

SOURCE: EDGe Surgical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/edge-surgical-appoints-leo-carayannopoulos-as-chief-executive-officer-1026157

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
