Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 16:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pimax Launches Affordable SLAM-Tracked Micro-OLED VR Headset

Finanznachrichten News

WILMINGTON, Del., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimax, a leader in high-end virtual reality, has unveiled the Dream Air SE, a feature-rich, affordable addition to its lineup, alongside updates to Dream Air. Both models bring cutting-edge innovations in tracking, optics, and comfort.

The Dream Air SE delivers premium VR experiences at an accessible price, integrating advanced features like micro-OLED visuals, tailored pancake optics, and built-in audio. It supports both SLAM and Lighthouse tracking, catering to diverse user needs. Key highlights include:

  • Micro-OLED Panels: 2560 x 2560 resolution per eye for vivid colors and true blacks.
  • Refined Optics: Optimized FOV and stereo overlap for an immersive experience.
  • Pricing: SLAM version at $1199 (Prime: $699); Lighthouse version at $899 (Prime: $599).
Pimax Dream Air SE

Pimax introduced the Dream Air in December 2024 as the world's smallest 8K resolution VR headset. Now, the updated Dream Air takes immersive VR experiences to the next levels, with upgrades across visuals, optics, tracking, and ergonomics:

  • Sony Micro-OLED Panels: 3840 x 3552 resolution per eye, delivering over 27 million lifelike pixels. The upgraded panels offer enhanced brightness, color depth, and a wider 20° chief ray angle for unmatched visuals.
  • Next-Gen Pancake Lenses: Edge-to-edge clarity with minimal glare and a large sweet spot.
  • Comprehensive Tracking: Tobii-powered 120Hz eye-tracking, SLAM, hand-tracking, and controller support.
  • Pricing: SLAM version at $2099 (Prime: $1399); Lighthouse version at $1899 (Prime: $1199).

Both models are set to ship in Q3 2025, with prototypes in final testing stages.

Innovative Tracking and Interaction

Pimax's proprietary SLAM tracking technology uses four cameras and over a million tracking points to rival base station systems, offering precision without occlusion or interference. Hand-tracking, debuting in beta for the Crystal and Dream Air series in Q3, further enhances user interaction.

Crystal Super and Wireless Connectivity

The Crystal Super with a 50 PPD optical engine is shipping now, while the 57 PPD version launches in Q2. The micro-OLED engine, featuring Sony's upgraded panels, arrives in Q3 at $1199. Pimax's 60G Airlink, also debuting in Q3, introduces wireless capabilities to the Crystal for seamless connectivity.

Pimax continues to lead the VR industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to a wide range of users.

For more information, visit www.pimax.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684529/Pimax_Dream_Air.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pimax-launches-affordable-slam-tracked-micro-oled-vr-headset-302452436.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.