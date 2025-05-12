Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
12.05.2025 16:06 Uhr
E&R Engineering Corp: E&R Showcases Advanced Packaging Innovations at IEEE ECTC 2025 in Texas

Finanznachrichten News

KAOHSIUNG, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp. is excited to participate in the 75th IEEE Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC), taking place from May 27-30, 2025 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Texas.

This year, E&R will highlight its latest solutions in Advanced Packaging, including high-precision laser drilling for 2.5D/3D ICs, multi-beam laser application, and plasma systems with excellent uniformity and thermal stability. E&R will also showcase its comprehensive Flip Chip solution-featuring pre-die bond and pre-underfill plasma cleaning, as well as on-boat/tray laser marking for high-integrity traceability.

Our Marketing Director Kevin Chang and Sales Supervisor Leo Lee, both with extensive experience in the North American market, will be present to engage with partners and customers.

E&R will be co-exhibiting at the booth of our valued partner Scientech. We warmly invite you to visit us and explore how our advanced technologies can help shape the future of semiconductor packaging.

E&R Advanced Packaging Solution.

Booth Information
Booth Number: 438
Date: May 27-30, 2025
Location: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Texas
Address: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, Texas, USA, 76051
Visit us at Scientech's Booth!

E&R Website: https://en.enr.com.tw/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684693/E_R.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/er-showcases-advanced-packaging-innovations-at-ieee-ectc-2025-in-texas-302452192.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
