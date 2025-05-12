ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics Market worth $1.36 billion by 2030 with 4.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics Market, valued at US$1.05 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.7%, reaching US$1.08 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$1.36 billion by 2030. The increasing incidence of chronic conditions, especially diabetes, generates the demand for regular monitoring and early detection, boosting the need for rapid & accurate POC testing solutions. Devices like glucose monitors are increasingly being used for their capability to provide fast results, allowing patients to manage their conditions effectively and facilitating timely medical intervention. Furthermore, government efforts to improve the accessibility of healthcare and promote innovation in diagnostic technologies are also driving market growth. The increasing number of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the region further drives the development, distribution, and use of point of care diagnostic products.

By Based on product, the ASEAN point of care diagnostics market is segmented into infectious disease testing products, glucose monitoring products, cardiometabolic testing products, coagulation monitoring products, pregnancy & fertility testing products, urinalysis testing products, cancer marker testing products, cholesterol testing products, hematology testing products, fecal occult testing products, drugs-of-abuse testing products, and other POC products.

Among these, the glucose monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The key factors contributing to market growth include the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing demand for accurate and rapid glucose testing devices. Recent technological advancements in this market have also fueled the demand for compact, affordable devices, which is expected to contribute to market growth among patients and healthcare professionals across the ASEAN market.

By end user, the ASEAN point of care diagnostics market is segmented by end users into clinical laboratories, hospitals and critical care centers, outpatient settings and ambulatory care centers, home care settings, and other end users. The home care settings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The rising demand for convenience and patient comfort fuels the trend toward home-based testing solutions, enabling individuals to track their health from home without frequent trips to healthcare centers. The convenience of accessing rapid results, especially for managing chronic diseases like diabetes, has further supported the use of home testing devices. Moreover, technological advances have enhanced the accuracy, user-friendliness, and affordability of home-based diagnostic devices so patients can conduct tests with minimal training. With the rising incidence of chronic diseases throughout the ASEAN region and growing interest in preventive care and self-management, the home care settings segment is expected to witness significant growth in the ASEAN point of care diagnostics market.

By geography, the ASEAN point of care diagnostics market has been segmented into ten countries: Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brunei. Indonesia was the largest market in the ASEAN region in 2024, driven by its large population and increasing healthcare requirements. The rising incidence of infectious & chronic diseases has fueled the demand for quick, accurate, and affordable diagnostic products, particularly in home & decentralized environments. Government programs such as the Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional (JKN) program have promoted healthcare coverage, facilitating early diagnosis and preventative treatment. Improved healthcare investments, public-private alliances, and health awareness also necessitate POC diagnostics throughout the country.

The leading players operating in the market are Abbott (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), BD (US), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), Cardinal Health (US), AccuBioTech Co., Ltd. (China), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK), bioMérieux (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), BIOSYNEX SA (France), PTS Diagnostics (US), LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC (US), SD Biosensor, INC. (South Korea), CTK Biotech, Inc. (US), Wondfo (China), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), SEKISUI Diagnostics (US), Werfen (Spain), ARKRAY, Inc. (US), Xiamen Boson Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Credo Diagnostics Biomedical Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Anbio Biotechnology Inc. (Germany), and SG Diagnostics (Singapore).

Abbott (US):

Abbott is a dominant player in the ASEAN point of care diagnostics market, with a comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic products, such as blood screening tests, glucometers, and clinical chemistry systems. Its global reach supports its ability to build on its presence in developed and emerging economies. Abbott maintains its competitive advantage by focusing on ongoing innovation and R&D investments. Introducing new products and approving regulatory clearances have further augmented its leadership in the market. For instance, in April 2024, the company's i-STAT TBI cartridge received the US FDA clearance to be used with whole blood, further strengthening its position in the POC diagnostics market.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland):

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is a leading company in the ASEAN point of care diagnostics market, well known for its leadership in the global diagnostics market. The company's wide product portfolio and extensive international presence have established a strong competitive position. Roche has established distribution channels that balance both organic & inorganic strategies, further enhancing its position in the POC diagnostics market. For instance, in January 2025, Roche gained the US FDA 510(k) clearance and CLIA waiver for its cobas liat sexually transmitted infection (STI) multiplex assay panels, which are intended for point of care STI diagnosis. Such developments contribute to its market position in the point of care diagnostics market.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany):

Siemens Healthineers AG is a leading player in the ASEAN point of care diagnostics market, offering a broad range of POC solutions such as clinical chemistry platforms and immunodiagnostic systems capable of providing rapid & accurate test results at the patient's bedside. The firm continues proactively building its POC business by entering strategic alliances and partnerships to enhance diagnostic performance and operational effectiveness across various care environments. With a global presence across over 70 countries, the company is positioned to enable healthcare systems to improve patient outcomes via accessible and prompt diagnostic tests at the point of care.

