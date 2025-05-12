Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co publication on NB Private Equity Partners: 2024 - short-term noise over long-term growth



12-May-2025 / 15:25 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): 2024 - short-term noise over long-term growth Like many in the PE space, NBPE's 2024 total $ NAV return (1.5%) was below the five-year average (11.0%), driven by falling valuations of listed holdings and forex. The private company growth (6.9% constant currency) was also below average, with lower-than-usual exit activity seeing less exit uplift benefit. In our view, 2024 was noise within a long-term value-creation model that should outperform listed equities. Despite challenges, the past 12-month EBITDA growth from investee companies was a strong 12%. NBPE has cash and credit facilities totalling $283m, and minimal fund commitments, meaning it can flexibly take new investment opportunities as they arise. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/nbpe-2024-short-term-noise-over-long-term-growth/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



