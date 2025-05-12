Architectural Record: New Awards Program Launches to Celebrate Excellence in Architectural Design

Architectural Record Introduces a Multi-Category Competition Honoring Outstanding Projects and Individual Achievement in Architecture

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / The editors of Architectural Record are pleased to announce the launch of The Architectural Record Awards, an annual, multi-category awards program that expands the brand's longstanding tradition of celebrating excellence in architecture. This new initiative joins the magazine's established submission-based honors, including Record Houses (founded in 1956) and Design Vanguard (founded in 2000).

The entry period is open and will remain open through July 15. Submission guidelines, key deadlines, and additional details can be found online.

In total, a handful of awardees will be selected across different categories. The Best of Architecture Awards will recognize excellence in design for single projects, completed within 18 months of the competition deadline, and spanning a variety of building types. From this shortlist, a Building of the Year will be selected. There is also a category recognizing outstanding unbuilt proposals designed by firms as well as students and recent graduates.

Individual practitioners will also be celebrated across three distinct honors: Architect of RECORD, which recognizes a lifetime of achievement in the profession and exceptional work published in the pages of the magazine; Innovator of the Year, which commends outstanding contributions to the built environment that push disciplinary boundaries; and the Rising Professional Award, which acknowledges a leading architect or designer, under 50 years of age, who is making an impact on the profession.

A jury of practicing architects, from a range of firm sizes and expertise, and Architectural Record editors will select winners of the Best of Architecture Awards. They will judge submissions based on a set of criteria, including quality of design, sustainability, and innovation. Members of that jury will be announced in the coming weeks. Recipients of the individual awards will be selected by a jury of RECORD editors.

The winning projects and individuals will be announced at the annual Innovation Conference, to be held in New York on October 30. Additionally, the awardees will be featured in a fall issue of the magazine. Applicants will be notified of decisions in August or September.

About Architectural Record

Founded in 1891, Architectural Record is the leading source for architecture and design news, serving professionals with award-winning coverage of innovative projects worldwide. The publication offers expert commentary, technology features, and continuing education content, both in print and online, and explores a wide range of building types including residential, educational, healthcare, and interiors. Widely regarded as the authoritative voice in the profession, Architectural Record highlights top firms and emerging trends in design, urbanism, and sustainability.

SOURCE: Architectural Record

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-awards-program-launches-to-celebrate-excellence-in-architectural-design-1026142