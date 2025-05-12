New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - LandX Motors today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference, taking place May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Founder Steve Burns will be debuting the company's first prototype vehicle and will host meetings on May 14th from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with the LandX Motors management team at The Plaza Hotel, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

ABOUT LANDX MOTORS

LandX Motors was founded in 2023 with a clear mission: to design, engineer, and manufacture compelling electric vehicles-profitably, and in the U.S.

While electric vehicles have taken the global automotive stage by storm over the past decade, most legacy and startup manufacturers continue to face challenges with profitability. In response, LandX developed an elegantly simple driveline engineered to deliver both early profitability and an exceptional driving experience.

The company's debut vehicle, The Trifecta, represents a bold reimagining of electric mobility: a three-wheeled, open-air autocycle with a drivetrain so streamlined it features only one moving part-the rear wheel.

The Trifecta merges the exhilaration of a motorcycle, the handling of a sportscar, and the efficiency of an electric vehicle. It eliminates the complexity of a traditional driveshaft, differential, U-joint, or transmission-replacing them with pure, uninterrupted rotational power delivered directly from an integrated in-wheel hub motor. The result: quiet, emission-free efficiency in motion.

Three wheels. Two seats. One moving part.

With a top speed of 80 MPH and a range of up to 250 miles, the Trifecta is designed for both highway travel and neighborhood cruising. Its optimized space frame and precision-engineered components create a lightweight, responsive vehicle that delivers a uniquely thrilling drive.

LandX remains on track to begin initial production later this year at its new Headquarters and Engineering Center in Detroit, Michigan-the heart of American automotive innovation.

The Trifecta will be on display at Booth #37, where visitors can view the working prototype and meet members of the team behind its creation. Special test drive opportunities will also be available for those ready to experience The Trifecta Effect firsthand.

