Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DZJ1 | ISIN: US19200A2042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.05.25 | 17:11
2,540 US-Dollar
+10,92 % +0,250
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GD CULTURE GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GD CULTURE GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 15:18 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GD Culture Group Limited Announces $300 Million Funding Commitment to Build Cryptocurrency Reserve of Bitcoin and Trump Coin

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Culture Group Limited ("GDC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GDC), and its subsidiary, AI Catalysis Corp. ("AI Catalysis"), today announced that it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with an accredited investor (an "Investor"), a British Virgin Island limited liability company, providing for the sale by the Company of up to $300 million of its common stock.

Proceeds from the facility will be used to support the Company's crypto asset treasury strategy, including the purchase of Bitcoin ("BTC") and OFFICIAL TRUMP ("TRUMP"). Under this initiative, and subject to certain limitations, GDC intends to allocate a significant portion of the proceeds from any share sales under the facility to the acquisition, long-term holding, and integration of crypto assets into its core treasury operations. This strategic move reflects the Company's commitment to and confidence in the ongoing decentralization transformation.

Through the adoption of this crypto asset treasury strategy, GDC aims to enhance its balance sheet with high-performance, scalable digital assets while aligning itself with the expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Mr. Xiaojian Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "GDC's adoption of crypto assets as treasury reserve holdings is a deliberate strategy that reflects both current industry trends and our unique strengths in digital technologies and the livestreaming e-commerce ecosystem. Our substantial partnership with the Investor provides strong momentum for this initiative, reinforcing our leadership in pursuing growth opportunities and embracing blockchain-driven industrial transformation. We believe our forward-looking strategy will further strengthen our financial foundation and drive long-term value creation for our shareholders as decentralized finance continues to evolve."

About GD Culture Group Limited

GD Culture Group Limited (the "Company") (Nasdaq: GDC), is a Nevada company currently conducting business mainly through its subsidiaries, AI Catalysis Corp. ("AI Catalysis") and Shanghai Xianzhui Technology Co, Ltd. The company plans to enter into the livestreaming market with focus on e-commerce through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, AI Catalysis, a Nevada corporation incorporated in May 2023. The Company's main businesses include AI-driven digital human technology, live-streaming e-commerce business. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.gdculturegroup.com/.

For more information, please contact:

GD Culture Group Limited
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@gdculturegroup.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: investors@ascent-ir.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.