ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Insightful.io Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource

Finanznachrichten News

Leading Workforce Analytics and Productivity Software Insightful.io Expands Access Through Microsoft Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Insightful.io, a leading workforce analytics software, is now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource, Microsoft's premier online stores for business applications.

This milestone marks a significant step in Insightful.io's growth as it expands access to enterprise customers globally through the Microsoft ecosystem.

The listings enable businesses using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 to easily integrate Insightful employee monitoring software into their existing technology stack, simplifying procurement, accelerating deployment, and streamlining IT governance.

With just a few clicks, IT and operations leaders can now equip their teams with Insightful.io's best-in-class employee monitoring software solution to gain deep visibility into productivity trends, time usage, operational efficiency, and more.

"We're thrilled to bring Insightful.io to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource," said Ivan Petrovic, CEO and Founder of Insightful.io.

"This new availability makes our product even more accessible and reflects our commitment to meeting enterprise customers where they are. By delivering our suite of powerful tools to existing Microsoft users, we will be able to drive performance and accountability for more teams around the world."

Trusted by thousands of companies worldwide, Insightful.io provides robust employee monitoring software, productivity insights, time tracking, and remote tracking features.

Key benefits of the Insightful platform include:

  • Detailed productivity analytics across teams, departments, and individuals

  • Deep process improvement analysis

  • Visibility into remote and hybrid work

  • Privacy-first design with customizable monitoring modes

  • Seamless integration with major project management and collaboration tools

With its availability on Microsoft's platforms, Insightful.io becomes even more accessible for enterprise IT buyers looking to optimize their workforce performance, especially in hybrid and distributed work settings.

To learn more, visit our listings on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource.

About Insightful
Insightful workforce analytics software drives business growth by improving productivity, focus time, and workflows. Insightful.io's employee computer monitoring software is proven to increase productivity to 95%+, improve efficiency by 70%, and save 18% on resource costs.

Contact Information

Seb KIpman
Head of Communications
media@insightful.io

.

SOURCE: Insightful



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/insightful.io-now-available-on-microsoft-azure-marketplace-and-mi-1026416

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
