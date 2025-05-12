Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Prerna Mathews, Vice President, ETF Product Strategy, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie"), and her team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of Mackenzie's three new ETFs:

Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: MTBA)

Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: MTBB)

Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF (TSX: MAAA)





Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $218 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $269 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

