

Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.05.2025 / 16:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Ciaran McEnteggart





2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited

b) LEI 635400JEXIKOXRYQZ534

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code "A" Shares.Identification code is not applicable as these shares are not listed. b) Nature of the transaction Spin-out of448shares in Glanbia plc to Ciaran McEnteggart from Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited in consideration for the cancellation of107"A" shares in Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction No.

1

Price(s)

Spin-out of448 shares in Glanbia plc to Ciaran McEnteggart based on the Glanbia plc share price of€11.51 at the close of business on 9 May 2025.

Volume(s)

107

Transaction Type

Disposal





d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



Price(s)

Spin-out of448 shares in Glanbia plc to Ciaran McEnteggart based on the Glanbia plc share price of€11.51 at the close of business on 9 May 2025.

Volume(s)

107







e) Date of the transaction

2025-05-12 - 11:00 A.M.UTC

f) Place of the transaction Kilkenny



g) Additional Information







12.05.2025 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

