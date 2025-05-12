As the U.K. government shortlists new green hydrogen projects for funding as part of its Hydrogen Allocation Round (HAR2), Black Veatch is showcasing the company's deep expertise in the energy transition and specifically green hydrogen at this week's All-Energy Summit and World Hydrogen Summit next week.

Black Veatch has completed more than 200 front-end loading (FEL) studies globally in the past few years and has 245MW of green hydrogen projects completed or under construction. Thousands of clients globally tap the company's power generation and lower carbon expertise to plan, design and build green hydrogen projects. Black Veatch is the EPC provider for the Advanced Clean Energy Storage I (ACES I), a green hydrogen hub in Utah, and will be highlighting its expertise for U.K.-based FEL and FEED studies through to full plant delivery.

"Clients across Europe entrust Black Veatch to help them deploy first-of-a-kind projects for the energy transition including green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems and gas-fired power plants coupled with carbon capture facilities," said Youssef Merjaneh, senior vice president and managing director, Europe Middle East and Africa, Black Veatch. "We utilize more than a century of global power delivery experience to provide innovative, bankable energy infrastructure that help our European clients transition to lower carbon solutions."

The company and many of its executives will host client and partner meetings at All-Energy 2025 at stand L59 from May 14-15 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Key All-Energy Summit speaking sessions:

Session title: "International Opportunities with Green Hydrogen" featuring Ben Stevenson, hydrogen project engineer, Black Veatch. May 14, 11:30 to 12:00, Hydrogen and Energy Storage Show Floor Theater;

"International Opportunities with Green Hydrogen" featuring Ben Stevenson, hydrogen project engineer, Black Veatch. May 14, 11:30 to 12:00, Hydrogen and Energy Storage Show Floor Theater; Session title : "Digital Data, AI and Cyber Security Making Sense of Energy Digitisation, Fitting the Threads Together", featuring Charlie Sanchez, president, Infrastructure Advisory, Black Veatch. May 14, 16:00 to 17:30, Hall 1;

: "Digital Data, AI and Cyber Security Making Sense of Energy Digitisation, Fitting the Threads Together", featuring Charlie Sanchez, president, Infrastructure Advisory, Black Veatch. May 14, 16:00 to 17:30, Hall 1; Session title: "Unlocking Critical Energy Infrastructure Projects" featuring Youssef Merjaneh, senior vice president and managing director, EMEA, Black Veatch. May 15, 10:25 to 10:50, Future Grid Show Floor Theater.

Black Veatch will also be hosting client meetings in stand D110, Hall 4, during the World Hydrogen Summit 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, from May 20-22.

Key World Hydrogen Summit speaking sessions:

Session title: "A Snapshot of the Global Hydrogen Industry", featuring Youssef Merjaneh, senior vice president and managing director, EMEA, for Black Veatch, and Charlie Sanchez, president, Infrastructure Advisory, Black Veatch. May 21, 17:45 to 18:00, Hall 6 H2 Tech Innovation Stage;

"A Snapshot of the Global Hydrogen Industry", featuring Youssef Merjaneh, senior vice president and managing director, EMEA, for Black Veatch, and Charlie Sanchez, president, Infrastructure Advisory, Black Veatch. May 21, 17:45 to 18:00, Hall 6 H2 Tech Innovation Stage; Session title: "Managing the Molecule: Lessons Learned from Leading Global Hydrogen Development" featuring Jason Rowell, vice president, Sustainable Process Solutions, Black Veatch. May 22, 10:00 to 10:15, Hall 1 H2 Action Stage.

Visit Black Veatch's All-Energy 2025 website and World Hydrogen Summit 2025 website for more information about the company's presence at either show, speaker summaries and recent news across the region.

About Black Veatch

Black Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with more than 100-years of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure and energy assets. Follow us on www.bv.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.

