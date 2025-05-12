A seven-year, $101 million global competition to revolutionize the future of human aging.

Timeline®, a leading longevity biotech company and the maker of Mitopure®, today announced it has been named a Milestone 1 Award Winner in the prestigious XPRIZE Healthspan competition. Selected from hundreds of international teams, Timeline is one of the Top 40 global teams advancing innovative, safe, and science-backed approaches to extend healthy human function by at least a decade.

XPRIZE Healthspan, launched by XPRIZE in 2023, aims to catalyze interventions that can restore muscle, brain, and immune function lost to age-related decline by 10 to 20 years-in individuals aged 50 to 80-within a 12-month timeframe. Milestone 1 awardees were selected based on the feasibility, safety, and transformative potential of their interventions.

"XPRIZE is validating what we've believed for years-that the science of aging is ready to deliver real, actionable breakthroughs in human health," said Dr. Patrick Aebischer, MD, Co-Founder of Timeline and President Emeritus of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL). "This recognition highlights the importance of mitochondrial health as a transformative approach to extending healthspan and improving function in aging populations."

Timeline's award-win builds on its 15+ years of pioneering clinical research in mitochondrial health, including the discovery and development of Urolithin A, a natural compound that stimulates mitophagy-the body's process for clearing out dysfunctional mitochondria and regenerating healthy ones. Mitopure®, Timeline's proprietary Urolithin A, is clinically shown to improve mitochondrial function, strength, and immune fitness in multiple randomized placebo-controlled trials in human.

"We're honored to be named among the top 40 global teams advancing clinically backed solutions to extend healthspan," said Chris Rinsch, PhD, Co-Founder and President of Timeline. "This milestone reflects our commitment to scientific excellence and our mission to create a new category of healthspan innovation-one that sets a higher standard for both nutritional and topical longevity interventions."

About Timeline®

Timeline (parent company Amazentis) is a pioneering Swiss health science company committed to revolutionizing the longevity industry with its groundbreaking, clinically proven, proprietary ingredient Mitopure®. Offering a comprehensive approach to cellular health, Timeline incorporates the benefits of Mitopure inside its next-generation nutritional supplements and topical skin health products. With more than a decade of expertise in aging science research, Timeline seeks to push the boundaries of human healthspan, contributing to a future where everyone can live longer, healthier lives. The company is backed by over 15 years of research by distinguished scientists, multiple clinical studies, and over 50 global patents. Nestlé Health Science and L'Oréal are investors in the company. www.timeline.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512144666/en/

Contacts:

Federico Luna

fluna@timeline.com