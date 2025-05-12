IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (the "Company") hereby announces that its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 (the "1Q25 Earnings Results") are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website at or around 6am ET (11am UK time) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss the 1Q25 Earnings Results will take place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 8.30am ET (1.30pm UK time)

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 233 4753 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3936 2999 (UK/International). The call ID is 013682

To register for the webcast please click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512335652/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com