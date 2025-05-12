Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2025 17:50 Uhr
MPress Records: Rachael Sage & the Sequins Release Timely Video/Audio, "Canopy"

Finanznachrichten News

Title Track Out Ahead of Forthcoming Debut Full-Band Album Release, Canopy

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has joined forces with her stellar longtime band The Sequins to record "Canopy" (MPress Records), the resolute title track from their forthcoming full-length studio album, Canopy. Equal parts emotional exhale and invitation to a more compassionate future, the inspirational anthem explores radical inclusivity, non-violence, and environmental consciousness. This debut full-band release as Rachael Sage & The Sequins is a much-needed musical reprieve from our current cultural upheaval.

Wrapped in lush instrumentation,"Canopy" combines shimmering folk-pop melodies, cinematic strings, and a chorus that soars with a message of empathy. The self-produced title track summons a brighter tomorrow where shelter is a given for everyone, rather than a luxury for some. Rachael discusses the song, saying: "The absence of women's voices and their active presence on the world stage is a lot of what has contributed to the violence we currently see, militarily and environmentally. Creating safety and inclusivity in times of divisiveness can be a radical and powerful act; it takes courage to stand up for justice and for our fellow human beings, and through the message of this song I am trying to inspire each of us - including myself - to boldly do that for one another even when it may be uncomfortable or go against the cultural grain to do so."

Watch/Listen to "Canopy" HERE
Stream/download "Canopy" HERE

Accompanied by The Sequins - violinist Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls) and drummer Andy Mac (Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls) - along with contributing musicians organist Rob Curto (Klezmatics) and cellist Dave Eggar (Paul Simon), this all-too-timely musical mission statement is bolstered by one of the most memorable hooks of her prolific career. Rachael sings: "I believe with every beating of my heart/ If the world were run by women there would be an end to war/ There would be an end to suffering at the hands of hatred's shards/ There would be no more buttressing of the vengeance violence starts." Guest percussionist Doug Yowell (Howard Jones), guitarist James Mastro (Bongos), and Grammy®-nominated bassist/engineer Mikhail Pivovarov also contribute their talents, along with Americana vocal duo Annalyse & Ryan.

Tour Dates
* = w/Kristen Ford; + w/Kristen Ford & Jocelyn McKenzie
++ w/Kristen Ford & Danielle Howle
** w/Kristen Ford & Tom Goss
(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing US & UK tour dates)

5/13/25

The Troubadour - London, UK

5/15/25

Alternative Escape @ Casablanca - Brighton, UK

5/16/25

Alternative Escape @ Secret Comedy Club - Brighton, UK

5/18/25

Holmfirth Tavern - Holmfirth, UK

5/22/25

Speakeasy @ Harbour View - Sunderland, UK

5/23/25

Upstairs @ The Labour Rooms - Otley, UK

5/24/25

Mojo's Music Cafe - Scarborough, UK

5/25/25

The Crescent Lounge - Scarborough, UK

5/29/25

Prohibition Studios - Liverpool, UK

5/30/25

Forty-Five Vinyl Cafe - York, UK

5/31/25

Wrecking Ball Arts - Hull, UK

6/1/25

Percy's Cafe Bar - Whitchurch, UK

6/21/25

503 Social Club - Hoboken, NJ *

6/22/25

Electric Haze - Worcester, MA *

6/27/25

Towne Crier Cafe - Beacon, NY

7/9/25

Natalie's Grandview - Columbus, OH *

7/10/25

Uncommon Ground - Chicago, IL *

7/11/25

First Unitarian Church - Pittsburgh, PA *

7/12/25

Atomic Tom's - Binghamton, NY *

7/18/25

The Burren - Somerville, MA +

7/19/25

Cantean - Hamden, CT *

8/7/25

The 5 Spot - Nashville, TN *

8/13/25

Awendaw Green - Charleston, SC ++

10/5/25

Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA **

For more information and interview requests, please contact:
US: Jill Richmond-Johnson, MPress Records | jillr@mpressrecords.com
UK: Cat Hockley, Fifth Element PR | cat@fifthelement.biz

Suggested Post
Listen to Rachael Sage's optimistic new single "Canopy" about creating safety, compassion, healing, and hope for everyone! https://youtu.be/lHgwZ7btCKQ

Contact Information

Jill Richmond Johnson
Publicity Director
jillr@mpressrecords.com
(212) 481-7243

.

SOURCE: MPress Records



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/rachael-sage-and-the-sequins-release-timely-video%2faudio-%22canopy%22-1026541

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
