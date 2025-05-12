MPress Records: Rachael Sage & the Sequins Release Timely Video/Audio, "Canopy"

Title Track Out Ahead of Forthcoming Debut Full-Band Album Release, Canopy
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has joined forces with her stellar longtime band The Sequins to record "Canopy" (MPress Records), the resolute title track from their forthcoming full-length studio album, Canopy. Equal parts emotional exhale and invitation to a more compassionate future, the inspirational anthem explores radical inclusivity, non-violence, and environmental consciousness. This debut full-band release as Rachael Sage & The Sequins is a much-needed musical reprieve from our current cultural upheaval.
Wrapped in lush instrumentation,"Canopy" combines shimmering folk-pop melodies, cinematic strings, and a chorus that soars with a message of empathy. The self-produced title track summons a brighter tomorrow where shelter is a given for everyone, rather than a luxury for some. Rachael discusses the song, saying: "The absence of women's voices and their active presence on the world stage is a lot of what has contributed to the violence we currently see, militarily and environmentally. Creating safety and inclusivity in times of divisiveness can be a radical and powerful act; it takes courage to stand up for justice and for our fellow human beings, and through the message of this song I am trying to inspire each of us - including myself - to boldly do that for one another even when it may be uncomfortable or go against the cultural grain to do so."
Accompanied by The Sequins - violinist Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls) and drummer Andy Mac (Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls) - along with contributing musicians organist Rob Curto (Klezmatics) and cellist Dave Eggar (Paul Simon), this all-too-timely musical mission statement is bolstered by one of the most memorable hooks of her prolific career. Rachael sings: "I believe with every beating of my heart/ If the world were run by women there would be an end to war/ There would be an end to suffering at the hands of hatred's shards/ There would be no more buttressing of the vengeance violence starts." Guest percussionist Doug Yowell (Howard Jones), guitarist James Mastro (Bongos), and Grammy®-nominated bassist/engineer Mikhail Pivovarov also contribute their talents, along with Americana vocal duo Annalyse & Ryan.
Tour Dates
* = w/Kristen Ford; + w/Kristen Ford & Jocelyn McKenzie
++ w/Kristen Ford & Danielle Howle
** w/Kristen Ford & Tom Goss
(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing US & UK tour dates)
5/13/25
The Troubadour - London, UK
5/15/25
Alternative Escape @ Casablanca - Brighton, UK
5/16/25
Alternative Escape @ Secret Comedy Club - Brighton, UK
5/18/25
Holmfirth Tavern - Holmfirth, UK
5/22/25
Speakeasy @ Harbour View - Sunderland, UK
5/23/25
Upstairs @ The Labour Rooms - Otley, UK
5/24/25
Mojo's Music Cafe - Scarborough, UK
5/25/25
The Crescent Lounge - Scarborough, UK
5/29/25
Prohibition Studios - Liverpool, UK
5/30/25
Forty-Five Vinyl Cafe - York, UK
5/31/25
Wrecking Ball Arts - Hull, UK
6/1/25
Percy's Cafe Bar - Whitchurch, UK
6/21/25
503 Social Club - Hoboken, NJ *
6/22/25
Electric Haze - Worcester, MA *
6/27/25
Towne Crier Cafe - Beacon, NY
7/9/25
Natalie's Grandview - Columbus, OH *
7/10/25
Uncommon Ground - Chicago, IL *
7/11/25
First Unitarian Church - Pittsburgh, PA *
7/12/25
Atomic Tom's - Binghamton, NY *
7/18/25
The Burren - Somerville, MA +
7/19/25
Cantean - Hamden, CT *
8/7/25
The 5 Spot - Nashville, TN *
8/13/25
Awendaw Green - Charleston, SC ++
10/5/25
Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA **
