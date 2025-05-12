Bayh-Dole Coalition Releases 2025 "Faces of American Innovation" Report, Celebrates 45 Years of Breakthrough Discoveries

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Today, the Bayh-Dole Coalition released its 2025 "Faces of American Innovation" report. Now in its third year, the report honors five outstanding individuals whose work transforming early-stage research into real-world products has improved countless lives around the world.

"As we mark the 45th anniversary of the Bayh-Dole Act, we celebrate not just a landmark law, but the inventors, entrepreneurs, and tech transfer professionals who turn research breakthroughs into life-changing innovations," said Joseph P. Allen, executive director of the Bayh-Dole Coalition. "We are proud to recognize this year's honorees for their perseverance, ingenuity, and positive impact."

The 2025 "Faces of American Innovation" report profiles:

Jim Dahlberg , emeritus professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and cofounder of Third Wave Technologies, who discovered an enzyme that detects genetic variations. His breakthrough is used in diagnostic tests for diseases including colorectal cancer (Cologuard), cystic fibrosis, and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Vinit Nijhawan , managing director of MassVentures and former head of Boston University's Office of Technology Development, who has dedicated his career to turning academic research into successful startups, helping drive America's entrepreneurial and technological growth.

Jennifer Pagán , founder and CTO of AquiSense, who invented a non-toxic, energy-efficient disinfection device using UV light to make water safe to drink. Her technology is now deployed across all seven continents and aboard the International Space Station.

Mark Rohrbaugh , former director of the NIH Office of Technology Transfer, who safeguarded the Bayh-Dole Act through periods of intense political pressure and helped ensure that patients continue to benefit from federally funded research breakthroughs.

Christina Wildfire, a researcher at the National Energy Technology Laboratory, who developed a microwave-based recycling device that converts plastics, waste, and greenhouse gases like CO2 into usable energy.

"Without Bayh-Dole, thousands of world-changing discoveries would have remained trapped in government warehouses and filing cabinets instead of reaching the people who need them," said Brian O'Shaughnessy, board chair of the Bayh-Dole Coalition. "Today's honorees show why we must continue to defend policies that protect intellectual property, foster public-private partnerships, and power innovation."

On Wednesday, June 4, the five honorees will be recognized at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., where they will receive the Bayh-Dole Coalition's American Innovator Award . The event will also celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Bayh-Dole Act and feature remarks from Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC-02) and virtual comments from Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC). On Thursday, June 5, the awardees will participate in a Capitol Hill briefing to discuss the new report and the future of American innovation.

To view this year's "Faces of American Innovation" report and learn more about the awardees and their pioneering work, please visit: https://bayhdolecoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/2025-Faces-of-American-Innovation-Report.pdf .

About the Bayh-Dole Coalition: The Bayh-Dole Coalition is a group of innovation-oriented organizations and individuals committed to celebrating and protecting the Bayh-Dole Act, as well as informing policymakers and the public of its many benefits.

