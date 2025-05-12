Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - SPARQ, the AI-powered automotive ecosystem that provides drivers with the ability to communicate directly with their cars, will serve as the official partner of the goldRush Rally "The Gold Tour", running May 30 - June 8, 2025.

As the rally - now in its 16th year - speeds through iconic cities and scenic routes, SPARQ will be an integral part of the event. Rally attendees and fans along the route will have the opportunity to participate in live activations for a chance to win a SPARQ Device.

"I grew up admiring car culture, and the goldRush Rally is like a living, breathing dream for every car fan," said Daniel Nieh, co-founder of SPARQ. "The event represents everything our company was built upon: high performance, innovation and breaking boundaries. SPARQ is here to serve the driver, and there's no better celebration of the driver than this event."

SPARQ will introduce goldRush Rally-goers to the brand's flagship product, SPARQ Diagnostics - a small device that serves as a personalized AI mechanic for most vehicles on the road today, allowing drivers to talk directly with their cars to find existing issues and soon, predict them before they happen.

The device, which made its world debut in late 2024 as the official automotive AI partner of the Los Angeles Auto Show, allows drivers to directly converse with their cars in the ways they want through their phones: including voice ("Why is my check engine light on?"), text ("Here's an estimate from my mechanic. Do I need all this?"), image (Share a pic of a dashboard indicator light and ask "what does this mean?") or even sound (Share a recording of that strange engine noise and ask "what's wrong?").

Throughout "The Gold Tour", drivers, fans and attendees alike will have the chance to:

Score Complimentary SPARQ Devices: SPARQ will be surprising fans with complimentary devices, redefining their relationships with their cars.

Join Exclusive Fan Activations: SPARQ will offer interactive pop-ups and surprise-and-delight moments.

Meet the SPARQ Team and Rally Crew: Catch SPARQ's fleet riding in style and stop by to connect, snap photos, and snag a complimentary SPARQ device.

Rally-goers can follow along with all of this, beginning on May 30, on Instagram @joinsparq for daily content, rally highlights and real-time giveaway locations.

Drivers interested in learning more about SPARQ or purchasing SPARQ Diagnostics can also visit joinsparq.com.

About SPARQ

SPARQ is reimagining the relationship drivers have with their cars. The Irvine, California-based startup's premier product, SPARQ Diagnostics, gives drivers the power of 50,000 vehicle codes and counting and pairs it with AI personalization such as vehicle health score and identifying future services. SPARQ's mission is to give a voice, literally and figuratively, to the second-biggest investment people make in their lifetime, and to usher in a new era for a car servicing industry in desperate need of an upgrade.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250862

SOURCE: SPARQ